Fact check: Can NFL players smoke weed? Exploring league's rules on marijuana use for pro athletes

Yes and no. As of April 20, 2021, the NFL no longer tests for Delta 9 THC-carboxylic acid, also known as weed, during the random drug testing period in the offseason. Hence, NFL players can smoke or consume all the marijuana they want all summer without penalties.

The league still tests for marijuana during the season, and indulging in weed is still technically against the rules. However, the latest collective bargaining agreement raised the legal limit for what constitutes a positive test and how many tests you'd have to fail to get a suspension.

What is the NFL's marijuana policy?

According to the updated collective bargaining agreement, signed in March 2021, the testing period for marijuana was reduced from four months to two weeks at the start of the league training camp. Players will only be tested for weed between the beginning of training camp and the first preseason game as part of the National Football League's performance-enhancing substance testing schedule.

The league's minimum threshold for failing the THC test has also been increased from 35 ng/ml to 150 ng/ml.

As such — starting the 2022 NFL season — players who test positive for THC will no longer be suspended. Thus, if a player tests positive, the case will be reviewed by a panel of registered medical experts, who will decide if the player needs medical treatment or otherwise.

However, players who refuse to participate in testing can be suspended for three fixtures after a fourth violation, with more substantial penalties for further violations.

Which former NFL players have advocated for weed smoking?

Some notable former professional footballers have advocated for weed consumption over the years. The most popular of which is former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams, who has built a solid following for his love for the green stuff.

Also, former Pro Bowler wideout Josh Gordon is a known weed enthusiast, even if that has probably cost him his National Football League career and millions of dollars due to suspensions. Then there's David Irving, who quit the league rather than accept a ban, and Eben Britton admitted he smoked before playing.

Are there other substances banned by the NFL?

Yes, there is. Steroids, hormones, masking agents, cocaine, MDMA, PCP, synthetic cannabinoids, and stimulants are banned by the National Football League. Alcohol and prescription drug abuse is largely frowned upon by Roger Goodell.

The banned substance index has two categories. The first covers performance enhancers and the second recreational drugs. If a player gets caught with something from the latter in their system, they don't face an immediate suspension. Also, if they have a diagnosis treated with a prohibited drug, they may get a therapeutic use exception.

