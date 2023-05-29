Fact check: Did John Cena play in the NFL before rising to WWE stardom?

John Cena has morphed into an athlete as well known as some of the biggest names in sports. Tom Brady, LeBron James, and the WWE superstar can all be defined as generation-defining people who touch lives beyond the sport they play in. However, it is not uncommon for WWE stars to come from other sports.

Dwayne Johnson, now known for starring in various movies, television shows, and the like, did at one time try his hand at the National Football League.

So, did John Cena also take a shot at the gridiron? Put simply, yes, he did play football at one point. He even used his performances to help pave his way financially. However, the star wrestler did not play the game at a professional level and certainly not in the NFL.

His playing days ended with college. The farthest he got was playing for Springfield College, which is located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Before joining wrestling, he worked as a limousine driver. He spent most of his life working on bodybuilding and physical fitness, which worked hand in hand with his eventual career in the ring.

Today, the star is retired from sports and has landed roles in various movies, including the "Fast and Furious" series of movies.

John Cena's net worth compared to Tom Brady

The WWE superstar has seen his reputation bloom as a result of his career in the ring, but did his bottom line also swell? According to Parade, the superstar is worth $80 million. However, it might not be an indication of his income level. Even for superstars, resisting the urge of dumping paychecks on fleeting things is a real obstacle.

In comparison, Tom Brady, who many think could have earned a lot more, is worth $250 million, per Clutch Points. Still, the quarterback's net worth quadruples Cena's.

