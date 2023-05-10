Atlanta Falcons legend Kroy Biermann and his wife Kim Zolciak's marriage is on the rocks. Reports state that the couple is currently figuring out a divorce settlement that will mark the end of their 11-year marriage, which has produced four children.

Following the news of their imminent divorce, several rumors have been perpetuated. However, we've deeply explored the reason for their split. Kindly keep reading to find out.

Did Kroy Biermann cheat on Kim Zolciak?

Getting this out of the way is essential, as rumors about Kroy Biermann's supposed sneaky ways have abounded online. Firstly, Kroy and Kim did not split up because the former NFL icon cheated on the reality star.

A source quoted by People stated "There's no cheating on either side," and it's essential to understand this.

Both parties have remained faithful throughout the marriage, and infidelity is not the reason for their soon-to-be-dissolved marriage. So, if it's not cheating, why are they calling it quits?

Why did Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak call it quits?

Simple, money matters. The reliable source from People stated, "The money has a lot to do with the divorce, but there were other factors."

Another source went further to state that Kroy did everything for Kim. She leaned on him for so many years and relied on him for everything. She also took Kroy for granted and blamed him when their finances went to hell.'

This culminated in the news of the couple having a 1.1 million dollar debt to the IRS, and we all know how sticky that could be. It has been reported that the obligation stacked up after they allegedly failed to pay the IRS substantial sums in 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Kim Zolciak is on record saying the marriage was "broken without a hope of reconciliation." Furthermore, She has asked for the primary physical custody of their kids and shared legal custody. Kim also wants spousal support and intends to legally restore her maiden name.

