Fact check: Does Bud Light sponsor the Dallas Cowboys?

No, Bud Light does not sponsor the Dallas Cowboys. Though the brand is the official National Football League (NFL) beer partner, the Dallas Cowboys is missing from their clientele list.

The Cowboys is one of the five NFL franchises not sponsored by the beer giants. In this piece, we will tell you who supports the Cowboys and why NFL players don't appear in beer ads.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys th birthday! Quite the display from our friends at Miller Lite to wish Jerry Jones a happyth birthday! Quite the display from our friends at Miller Lite to wish Jerry Jones a happy 8️⃣0️⃣th birthday! 🍻 https://t.co/HSrRmgYxZS

Who sponsors the Dallas Cowboys?

Miller Lite sponsors the Jerry Jones-owned Cowboys. The beer giant also sponsors Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Bears, and Bellator MMA. Their most famous partnership is with the Cowboys, who have been America's team's go-to lager for nearly four decades.

The existing deal between Miller Lite and the Cowboys has been on since 2020, expanding the reach and commercial impact for both. It elevates the Miller Lite game day experience and year-round engagement with Cowboys fans.

On a side note, the Las Vegas Raiders is the only franchise not sponsored by Miller Lite or Bud Light. The Raiders have an exclusive deal with Molson Coors, and they've been under contract since 2020. The partnership included prominently branded environments, experiences, and fan engagement assets, creating a year-round presence throughout the league's newest stadium adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas strip. But can NFL players appear in beer Ads?

Brilliant by Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light Brilliant by Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light 😂 🔦 https://t.co/fkKF8GnlMK

Why do NFL Players not appear in Beer Ads?

We don't see active NFL players in Bud Light or any other beer ads because of contractual reasons: The NFL prohibits players from promoting alcohol while they are active players.

That's why only retired NFL players and select analysts can chase the beer bag. So, don't be surprised to see your favorite franchise's recently retired legend endorsing Budweiser or Miller Lite. They aren't contractually bound by the NFL anymore.

