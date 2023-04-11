Fact Check: Has Tom Brady unretired again? NFL GOAT's return rumors examined

Tom Brady is unquestionably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, setting the bar for other quarterbacks to reach. The seven-time Super Bowl winner retired for the second time this offseason, but that hasn't stopped rumors of a possible return.

The rumors come from numerous sources, including one that has the quarterback coming back to play for the Dolphins.

However, the 45-year-old put these rumors to rest at an Autograph event last month. He was asked about the likelihood of playing one more season in the NFL:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it's time for me to watch their games.”

The former New England Patriots star echoed those same sentiments in a video he posted via Twitter in February with his retirement announcement:

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins rumors started when Rich Eisen said that the three-time NFL MVP could still play in 2023:

"Tom Brady might not be done after all [...] Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

However, Brady has accomplished nearly everything as a quarterback. He's the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), game-winning drives (58), and comebacks (46). In the postseason, he was the best signal-caller to ever do it.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has the most playoff wins by a quarterback with 35. He has 13,400 yards and 88 touchdowns in his playoff career, which is far and away the most in NFL history.

All things considered, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be calling his name in a couple of years.

Tom Brady and his life post-NFL

Brady's life after the NFL looks good as he recently appeared in the film "80 for Brady," which saw four older female fans travel to see him and the Patriots play in Super Bowl 51. He is also set to be a part of Netflix's "Greatest Roast of All-Time" in some capacity."

Moreover, he'll be back in the NFL (sort of) as the lead NFL analyst for Fox next year alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Tom Brady noted that he will take this NFL offseason to prepare for the new role.

Either way, the greatest quarterback of all-time has a busy schedule ahead of him.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes