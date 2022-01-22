"You don't need to be commenting on moral standards" - Fans criticize NFL reporter for Aaron Rodgers hot take

Aaron Rodgers seems to be getting into trouble for a lot of things these days. From his anti-vaccination opinions that have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way to getting told by an MVP voter that they might withhold their vote for him (and subsequently clarifying and apologizing), he has taken a lot of heat from all quarters.

But perhaps in one of the more bizarre incidents, an NFL reporter castigated Aaron Rodgers for not being a good role model after the Green Bay quarterback dropped an F-bomb in an interview with Kay Adams.

Don Brennan, a "sports betting columnist for the Postmedia chain" as per his Twitter bio, called out Rodgers on the social media platform.

"Aaron Rodgers dropping an f-bomb in an interview on the NFL Network with Kay Adams says a lot about what kind of person he is, Brennan wrote. "This wasn't after a game or an incident, when emotions were running high. This was Rodgers doing whatever he wants, as usual. What a role model."

This time fans did not take it lying down when they saw Aaron Rodgers being pinged for what, in their opinion, was construed as a minor infraction. They accused the reporter of overreaching in this instance by choosing to become a moral police officer.

Fans rush to defend Aaron Rodgers' right to speak without filter

Some fans castigated the reporter for being too touchy on the subject, pointing out children generally are not listening to player interviews to brush their linguistic abilities; they probably learn more from their surroundings than they do from an NFL player.

One Twitter user pointed out that if anyone should be offended, it should be Kay Adams, and if she was not, it probably should not matter that much to another person.

𝕵𝖊𝖋𝖋 𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖊- @jstonevoice @SunDoniB Kids learn more at school & their friends than they do from Aaron Rodgers - I wonder if @heykayadams was offended and or has used that colorful word one or two times - so I believe you’re one person Aaron doesn’t give a fuck about! @SunDoniB Kids learn more at school & their friends than they do from Aaron Rodgers - I wonder if @heykayadams was offended and or has used that colorful word one or two times - so I believe you’re one person Aaron doesn’t give a fuck about!

Another user pointed out that it would take a person living a perfect life to accuse anybody else of swearing; something that is incredibly commonplace in a colloquial setting.

Jason @smoovedog1 @SunDoniB Your life must be so incredibly perfect to get so bent out of shape by Aaron Rodgers saying fuck in an interview with @heykayadams @SunDoniB Your life must be so incredibly perfect to get so bent out of shape by Aaron Rodgers saying fuck in an interview with @heykayadams

There were others among NFL fans who pointed out that actions speak louder than words. While swearing can offend someone, gambling is an activity that can have more deleterious effects if left uncheched. Hence, for a sports reporter who makes a living doing so, commenting on moral standards was the last thing expected of him.

Others, like MLB and NFL analyst Steve Buchanan, took to sarcasm to point out that it was not as big a deal as the reporter was making it out to be.

Steve Buchanan @SBuchanan24 @SunDoniB Thank you for saying what needed to be said! My kids stayed home from school today, traumatized by what transpired. Any words of fucking wisdom would be great. @SunDoniB Thank you for saying what needed to be said! My kids stayed home from school today, traumatized by what transpired. Any words of fucking wisdom would be great.

There were those who also brought up Brennan's past tweets, where he used similar words that he was castigating Aaron Rodgers for. People pointed out that children use Twitter as well; hence, he was as poor a role model as he was making Rodgers out to be.

Ultimately, in these polarized times, it is difficult to maintain a sense of objectivity when you start to dislike a person and then every word they espouse becomes an opportunity to hit back. We believe, however, that the best response Aaron Rodgers can give to this is on the field when the Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round matchup.

