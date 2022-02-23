"End the BS" - Fans fed up with Aaron Rodgers' mixed signals

Aaron Rodgers is such a controversial figure that everything he says or doesn't say is talked about and dissected to the tenth degree. That's especially true now, as the 38-year-old has the NFL world in the palm of his hand awaiting his decision.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and the hope was that he would answer the question "What's next?" Instead, Rodgers had no answers, and after a cryptic social media post Monday that had fans thinking he'd give his answer soon, several people began to get fed up with his mixed signals.

One frustrated "longtime Packer fan" fan named Tony Flasher tweeted that he's fed up with Rodgers.

Tony Flasher @tony_flasher @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 From a longtime Packer Fan Re Ice bowl game, I am getting sick of his BS. Either your playing QB for the Packers in 2022 season or your not which is it. End the BS. @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 From a longtime Packer Fan Re Ice bowl game, I am getting sick of his BS. Either your playing QB for the Packers in 2022 season or your not which is it. End the BS.

Another tweet was from Jean Ann, who said Rodgers should retire already. She joked that he's the guy in the waiting room at the doctor's office demanding a sandwich before the doctor sees them.

Jean Ann @janich62 Just retire already 🙄… stop the drama…. Aaron Rodgers is the guy in the waiting room demanding a turkey sandwich before the doctor has even seen him Just retire already 🙄… stop the drama…. Aaron Rodgers is the guy in the waiting room demanding a turkey sandwich before the doctor has even seen him 😂

A Denver Broncos fan on Twitter said they gave up on the quarterback's tweet. Rodgers has sent many mixed signals recently, including his Instagram post on Monday that felt like a goodbye in nature.

The Inconvenient Truth @BroncoFanatic97 Reading what Rodgers put out on IG last night, to listening to him on Pat McAfee's show today…I have arrived at this conclusion.



I don't know what Aaron Rodgers wants. I give up.



Last night it sounded like he was saying goodbye to GB…Today it sounds like he's staying. Reading what Rodgers put out on IG last night, to listening to him on Pat McAfee's show today…I have arrived at this conclusion.I don't know what Aaron Rodgers wants. I give up.Last night it sounded like he was saying goodbye to GB…Today it sounds like he's staying. https://t.co/S7yWHifaz4

Another fan took a different approach and said that they believe the public needs to get off Aaron Rodgers' back. He used Rodgers' famous line, "R-E-L-A-X," and said that we shouldn't let the decision of a quarterback's future dictate our day-to-day lives.

*InFamous* 🧀GoPackGo🧢 $MJC5289 @Marcus_Calahan Some of y’all take this @AaronRodgers12 stuff WAAAAYY too seriously. Let the man live. His decision to play or not literally has no effect on your day to day life. It’s not that serious. R-E-L-A-X! Some of y’all take this @AaronRodgers12 stuff WAAAAYY too seriously. Let the man live. His decision to play or not literally has no effect on your day to day life. It’s not that serious. R-E-L-A-X!

Some people get more invested in this stuff than others, including one fan who tweeted that they can't believe they listened to the radio all morning trying to figure out how to decipher Rodgers' Instagram post.

Bing Bong La Flare @bobbyportis6969 Can’t believe I’ve listened to every show on @1250AMTheFan today try to break down a social media post by Aaron Rodgers. Can’t believe I’ve listened to every show on @1250AMTheFan today try to break down a social media post by Aaron Rodgers.

A Twitter user with the handle One Proud Mike had one of the shorter tweets out there. They said Rodgers is acting like a drama queen by continuously delaying his decision.

One Proud Pride @Moeses_ Aaron Rodgers acting like a drama queen Aaron Rodgers acting like a drama queen

Continuing with the idea, another Twitter user wrote that they believe Aaron Rodgers is a person in constant need of attention.

Mark @montevideo_mark Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life. Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life. Aaron Rodgers NEEDS constant attention. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Aaron Rodgers NEEDS constant attention. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Another fan called Aaron Rodgers a narcissist who needs the spotlight on him at all times.

BJSnaz @SnazBj @KFAN1003 Aaron Rodgers is a narcissist so he can’t stand it when people aren’t talking about him. Sharing on social media is all he’s got. @KFAN1003 Aaron Rodgers is a narcissist so he can’t stand it when people aren’t talking about him. Sharing on social media is all he’s got.

In an interesting take, another fan argued that Rodgers is intelligent but doesn't realize he's intelligent sometimes.

I don't have any money, I'm a baby @bshawesome Aaron Rodgers is just smart enough to know he's not dumb, but not smart enough to know he's not smart Aaron Rodgers is just smart enough to know he's not dumb, but not smart enough to know he's not smart

Mitchell Blake tweeted that Rodgers is a "weird dude."

Mitchell Blake @blakester52rfc Aaron Rodgers is one weird dude Aaron Rodgers is one weird dude

Aaron Rodgers left more questions than answers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show didn't have the intended effect fans desired.

The biggest takeaway from the interview was that Rodgers plans to make his decision sooner rather than later. He also hinted that the Packers should franchise tag Davante Adams, with Tuesday being the opening day of the franchise tag window.

Rodgers appeared to be in a healthy headspace during the interview after undergoing a 12-day cleanse. Despite his healthier headspace, the four-time MVP doesn't feel it's time yet to make his decision.

Whenever Rodgers does decide, the entire NFL will begin to react to what's shaping up to be one of the wildest quarterback carousels in NFL history.

