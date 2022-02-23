"End the BS" - Fans fed up with Aaron Rodgers' mixed signals

Aaron Rodgers is such a controversial figure that everything he says or doesn't say is talked about and dissected to the tenth degree. That's especially true now, as the 38-year-old has the NFL world in the palm of his hand awaiting his decision.
Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and the hope was that he would answer the question "What's next?" Instead, Rodgers had no answers, and after a cryptic social media post Monday that had fans thinking he'd give his answer soon, several people began to get fed up with his mixed signals.
One frustrated "longtime Packer fan" fan named Tony Flasher tweeted that he's fed up with Rodgers.
Another tweet was from Jean Ann, who said Rodgers should retire already. She joked that he's the guy in the waiting room at the doctor's office demanding a sandwich before the doctor sees them.
A Denver Broncos fan on Twitter said they gave up on the quarterback's tweet. Rodgers has sent many mixed signals recently, including his Instagram post on Monday that felt like a goodbye in nature.
Another fan took a different approach and said that they believe the public needs to get off Aaron Rodgers' back. He used Rodgers' famous line, "R-E-L-A-X," and said that we shouldn't let the decision of a quarterback's future dictate our day-to-day lives.
Some people get more invested in this stuff than others, including one fan who tweeted that they can't believe they listened to the radio all morning trying to figure out how to decipher Rodgers' Instagram post.
A Twitter user with the handle One Proud Mike had one of the shorter tweets out there. They said Rodgers is acting like a drama queen by continuously delaying his decision.
Continuing with the idea, another Twitter user wrote that they believe Aaron Rodgers is a person in constant need of attention.
Another fan called Aaron Rodgers a narcissist who needs the spotlight on him at all times.
In an interesting take, another fan argued that Rodgers is intelligent but doesn't realize he's intelligent sometimes.
Mitchell Blake tweeted that Rodgers is a "weird dude."
Aaron Rodgers left more questions than answers
Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show didn't have the intended effect fans desired.
The biggest takeaway from the interview was that Rodgers plans to make his decision sooner rather than later. He also hinted that the Packers should franchise tag Davante Adams, with Tuesday being the opening day of the franchise tag window.
Rodgers appeared to be in a healthy headspace during the interview after undergoing a 12-day cleanse. Despite his healthier headspace, the four-time MVP doesn't feel it's time yet to make his decision.
Whenever Rodgers does decide, the entire NFL will begin to react to what's shaping up to be one of the wildest quarterback carousels in NFL history.