"Get over him" - NFL fans speculate about Tom Brady possibly returning to the NFL

Tom Brady officially walked away from the game of football a week ago when he announced his retirement on Instagram.

At first, many people couldn't believe it. Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter on January 29th, and the football world lost its mind.

To make the situation even more confusing and baffling, Brady told the Bucs organization that he hadn't officially made up his mind and never informed the team about his retirement.

As the news broke about Brady still pondering his decision, it left many people wondering whether he would return next season or not. I thought Brady would have returned out of spite with Schefter and the media leaking his retirement before he could.

It would have been the most Brady-like thing to do, as he has proven many doubters and analysts wrong in the past.

Despite speculation and hopes for one last ride, Brady evidently came out and announced his retirement a few days later. As much celebration as there was congratulating Brady on his accolades, achievements, and his legacy, many were bummed that the greatest quarterback of all time would be retiring.

Fans have mixed feelings about Tom Brady's retirement

With Tom Brady having officially retired, some fans are in their feelings.

This Twitter user Tweeted that people should get over him and let him go unless he is ready to come back and play again.

🆎🤩 @AB_JustDoIt Tom Brady ruinin my Super Bowl week, get over him let him go and stop talkin bout him unless he really comeback and sign a contract Tom Brady ruinin my Super Bowl week, get over him let him go and stop talkin bout him unless he really comeback and sign a contract

Skip Bayless tweeted this morning that Tom Brady is leaving the door open for a comeback. His followers seemed fed up with it.

This Twitter user simply replied by saying Brady isn't coming back.

This Twitter user offered a unique take where players who retire should be forced to be retired for two years to avoid publicity stunts.

Scarfacesaints @Scarfacesaints @RealSkipBayless @undisputed If a player announces retirement, they should be forced to stay in retirement for at least 2 years. None of this bullshit where they get all the praise, and coverage...and then all of sudden they're back..only to retire again and have the same pomp and circumstance all over again @RealSkipBayless @undisputed If a player announces retirement, they should be forced to stay in retirement for at least 2 years. None of this bullshit where they get all the praise, and coverage...and then all of sudden they're back..only to retire again and have the same pomp and circumstance all over again

This Twitter user responded by saying Brady will stay retired.

This fan believes that Brady is leaving the door open and that he needs to stay retired.

R. McGee @r8hitman @RealSkipBayless

He needs to call it good and stay retired...hes only a week in! Smh @undisputed OMG!🤦🏾‍♂️He needs to call it good and stay retired...hes only a week in! Smh @RealSkipBayless @undisputed OMG!🤦🏾‍♂️He needs to call it good and stay retired...hes only a week in! Smh

Another Twitter user who doesn't believe Brady will come back.

This Twitter user told Bayless that Brady is gone and to stop coping.

This Twitter user thinks Brady is saying it just because it's Super Bowl week.

This fan tweeted a photo of Brady with the 49ers logo in the background urging Brady to come home.

This Twitter user trolled Bayless by saying maybe one day Brady will play for the Cowboys.

JT @jtbills2001 @PensmanG @RealSkipBayless @undisputed Leaves him hope that Brady will play for the Cowboys one day @PensmanG @RealSkipBayless @undisputed Leaves him hope that Brady will play for the Cowboys one day

Whether he remains retired or not is ultimately up to Brady, but it would be great to see him play football again.

