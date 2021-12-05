NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: What to do if I have Antonio Brown on my team? Tips to replace Buccaneers WR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 6. Before his suspension, the team already expected to play without him for at least two more weeks.

Now that the NFL formally suspended Brown three games for faking a vaccination card, he is out until at least Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers on December 26th.

Fantasy advise replacing Antonio Brown in your lineup

Fantasy managers who have Antonio Brown on their bench will want to hold onto him because he would be a must-start Weeks 16 and 17, the fantasy championship weekends. However, fantasy managers will need to look elsewhere for fill-in options until then. With the fantasy trade deadline most likely over, managers have few options to replace Brown.

J Moyer @JMoyerFB Antonio Brown was -300 as the first player to be caught using a fake vaccine card. Antonio Brown was -300 as the first player to be caught using a fake vaccine card.

The only avenue to replace Antonio Brown is through the waiver wire/free agent list. Fantasy managers have several options at their disposal.

Tier 1 - The Forgottens

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

That’s it. That’s the only one on this list for this tier. Get DeVante Parker as your priority backup plan if he’s available in your league.

Tier 2 - The Sophomores

#1 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

If Aiyuk is available, scoop him up. The 49ers have increased his usage over the last few weeks, and with wide receiver Deebo Samuel out due to injury, Brandon Aiyuk should soak up the targets in his place.

#2 - Laviska Shenault, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shenault is a major 2021 fantasy (and real-life football) disappointment. He is more than likely to be available in your league and fantasy managers should take a shot with the second-year wideout. His targets have increased to an average of seven per game in his last three outings. Against the Los Angeles Rams, a potential negative game script could work in his favor.

Tier 3 - The Undependables you should take a punt on

#1 - Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jefferson is more dependable, but he has to go somewhere. With Odell Beckham Jr. potentially out for the matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jefferson is the instant number 2 wideout on the team. He caught a long bomb touchdown pass last week, even with Beckham hogging the limelight and targets.

#2 - Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Also Read Article Continues below

Gage is here by default because the Falcons cannot target rookie tight end Kyle Pitts 40 times a game. If Russell Gage gets into the end zone, it’s just a bonus for fantasy managers who take the risk. His targets have been steady the last two weeks, so it’s a safe if not unspectacular pick.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar