Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Wide Receivers to target in the League

Fantasy Football drafts require a ton of strategy specific to each of the different roster positions. Wide receivers offer a unique challenge due to the depth of the position. While an abundance of players gives fantasy managers plenty of options, choosing the right ones can sometimes be the direct difference between winning and losing.

Just about every NFL team uses several wide receivers in their offensive schemes. With the recent dominance of modern high-powered passing games, quarterbacks need legitimate options to throw the ball to. This has resulted in most teams using at least three wide receivers in their game plans and sometimes even more.

What this means for Fantasy Football is a position loaded with relevant options. It also means that managers much dive deeper to find the best value. Drafting the best fantasy team possible isn't just about what players to take, but when to draft them is equally important.

While the stud wide receivers are fairly obvious, such as Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Ja'Marr Chase, many fantasy championships are won in the later rounds of their drafts.

Managers who can come up with massive production from players that didn't require a premium draft pick can gain an edge on the rest of the league. This is where sleeper picks come in.

Fantasy Football sleepers are players targeted by a manager who believes they are being undervalued. Managers who determine that a specific player has much more upside than most do would be wise to target them on draft day. When they are right about their sleeper predictions, managers gain a valuable fantasy asset.

The depth of the wide receiver position provides many sleeper options, but managers must narrow their search to optimize their roster.

Fantasy Football WR sleepers in 2023

Skyy Moore

With the 2023 Fantasy Football season just weeks away, it's time to really start putting together a strategy for draft day. Targeting sleeper wide receivers in the later rounds is one of the best ways to do that. Here are some of the top options to target:

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns DJ Chark, Carolina Panthers Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions Nico Collins, Houston Texans Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

