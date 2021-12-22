NFL Fantasy Football: 4 DFS Stacks for Week 16

To stack or not to stack. In DFS, if you have multiple entries, stacks can give you the edge you need. Of course, unique lineups are still the name of the game. A unique DFS stack can be the difference between winning the Milly Maker or losing that $0.25 on a random lineup.

As always for DFS stacks, place quarterback + wide receiver or tight end together. You could also make a unique stack with quarterback + running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching back on every other down or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For week 16, consider stacks including the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Fantasy Football: DFS Stacks for Week 16

#1 - QB Matthew Stafford + WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quaterback Matthew Stafford

Roll with the ones who got you there. The Stafford/Kupp connection has been gold this season and should not change this week. The Rams are looking to move up in the playoff seeding, and they have a plus matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Opposing teams have been able to throw on the Vikings defense all season, but the Rams should be able to move the ball and score on them. For DFS lineups, stack Stafford with Kupp in this tantalizing, potentially high scoring game.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and runningback James Robinson

It’s been a lost season for rookie Trevor Lawrence, but a date with the New York Jets could temporarily cure the ails of this team. The Jets defense is a plus matchup for both running backs and wide receivers. Look for Lawrence to hook up with Jones and the Jaguars’ best offensive weapon, running back James Robinson. Stack the rookie QB with either player for the low-owned stack.

#3 - QB Justin Herbert + WR Keenan Allen or WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

The Chargers are playing the hapless Houston Texans, and that’s all DFS managers need to know. Herbert is looking to keep the Chargers in the Wildcard spot so expect a blowout as long as he can hook up with his top receivers. Feel free to stack the second-year QB with WRs Keenan Allen or Mike Williams. Running back Austin Ekeler is also a candidate with all the receiving work he does. He should look better than he did last Thursday with a longer week off to recover from his ankle injury.

#4 - QB Patrick Mahomes + WR Tyreek Hill or TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

The Chiefs are simply on fire right now, and DFS managers should not shy away from shares of their offense. Add in a plus matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and managers should look to pay up and stack Mahomes with his top receiving targets: Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

