NFL Fantasy Football Week 15: Three DFS stacks

In fantasy football, DFS stacks can give players the edge over the competition. Of course, unique lineups are still the name of the game. Regardless, a unique DFS stack can be the difference between the Milly Maker or losing that $0.25 on a random lineup.

As always for DFS stacks, place quarterback + wide receiver or tight end together. You could also make a unique stack with quarterback + running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For Week 15, consider three stacks with teams taking on opponents in plus matchups, including the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers.

#1 - QB Tua Tagovailoa + WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins still have a shot at a wildcard spot. Coming off a bye week, they should be primed against the New York Jets. The Jets defense ranks near the bottom of the league in fantasy points given up to opposing wide receivers. Waddle has been one of the better and more consistent rookie wide receivers this season, and Tagovailoa has played better of late. For DFS purposes, this Dolphins stack is cheap, and managers can have a unique lineup for Week 15.

Tyler DeSena @TylerDeSenaNFL I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.



Jaylen Waddle will make difficult catches look easy, but sometimes, he’ll make the easy ones look hard.



Here, Tua puts it right on him for a potentially huge gain, but it slips through his hands.



#2 - QB Kyler Murray + RB Chase Edmonds or WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

The Cardinals have been top of the NFL and the NFC for most of the season, but their latest loss to the Los Angeles Rams lowered them to the third seed behind the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look for the Cardinals to attempt to reclaim the top spot while managing injuries to key players (including James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins). Stack quarterback Kyler Murray with running back Chase Edmonds, who should receive a larger workload with Conner and Hopkins out.

#3 - QB Aaron Rodgers + WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Toe? What toe? Aaron Rodgers continues to light up both the NFL and DFS scoreboards. As the Packers seek to stay on top of the NFC ahead of the Buccaneers and the Cardinals, expect them to keep the gas pedal on against the Baltimore Ravens, who have given up big chunks of yards through the air this season. Davante Adams makes for a perfect stack for the Packers duo. For DFS cash games, Rodgers and Adams are a safe pick.

