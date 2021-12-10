NFL Fantasy Football Week 14: Five DFS stacks

As always for DFS stacks, place quarterback + wide receiver or tight end together. You could also make a unique stack with quarterback + running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For Week 14, consider several stacks with teams taking on opponents in plus matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and the New York Jets.

NFL Fantasy Football: DFS Stacks for Week 14

#1 - QB Dak Prescott + WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup, or WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are facing a Football Team passing defense that is fantasy friendly toward wide receivers. In their first division matchup, look for Dak Prescott and company to light up the scoreboard against the Football Team secondary. Pair Prescott with CeeDee Lamb and venture further with Michael Gallup or Amari Cooper, but Lamb should be your first choice. This DFS stack should be your first choice this week.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott when asked about Mike McCarthy saying he expects the Cowboys to win Sunday at Washington: “Shit yeah.” Dak Prescott when asked about Mike McCarthy saying he expects the Cowboys to win Sunday at Washington: “Shit yeah.” https://t.co/lwK7igRqfq

#2 - QB Tyler Heineke + WR Terry McLaurin. Washington Football Team

Alternatively, in one of your other DFS stacks, fantasy managers should take a look at the other side of the field. The Cowboys defense has improved this season compared to seasons past, and they are aggressive as seen by their 1st overall (tied with New England) rank in interceptions (19) this season. That being said, the defense is ranked 4th in fantasy points given up to wide receivers. In what should be a fierce division battle, stack Tyler Heineke and Scary Terry for a unique DFS lineup.

#3 - QB Ryan Tannehill + WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars defense is a good fantasy target because they are ranked near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt, air yards given up, and fantasy points given up to the wide receiver position. Ryan Tannehill should be in for a good day with his new, top target Julio Jones. Jones is set to come off IR, and reports this week indicate he is practicing. Keep an eye on the news up until kickoff, but if Jones is a go, the Titans stack for DFS could be a sneaky profitable one for Week 14.

#4 - QB Teddy Bridgewater + WR Jerry Jeudy or WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ offense has not been as prolific or fantasy relevant as expected. Against the Detroit Lions, their woes could be cured by just lining up against a Lions defense ranked bottom of the league in passing yards per attempt and average depth of target. The Lions also give up a fair amount of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so fantasy managers should take a shot with the Bridgewater/Jeudy DFS stack or venture out further by giving Courtland Sutton a chance.

#5 - QB Zach Wilson + WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets

The Saints have a good defense but have given up their fair share of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. In a potentially negative game script, QB Zach Wilson will sling it more, and his top target should be rookie sensation wide receiver Elijah Moore. Wilson and Moore will come at a discount on DFS prices, so a stack with the Jets pair will free up your salary cap to pay up at other positions. Stack the young Jets for a potentially unique winning lineup.

