NFL Fantasy Football Week 11: What to do if you have Matthew Stafford? Tips to replace Rams QB

With Matthew Stafford on bye, fantasy managers this week will need to find another starting quarterback for their team. Week 11 is an important week for managers sitting atop their league standings or managers whose teams are on the playoff bubble. Every win here on out is important to maintain or move up the standings. Fantasy managers should solely focus on winning upcoming matchups rather than looking long-term.

That being said, do not drop Matthew Stafford from your fantasy team. Rather, we offer you alternative options that may be on the waiver wire or free to pick up off the FA list.

Fantasy players to replace Matthew Stafford

#1 - QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa came in off the bench to win the game for the Dolphins when they upset the Baltimore Ravens last week. This week, expect him to continue to excel against bad defenses like the New York Jets. Tagovailoa offers a fantasy upside this week for any manager that needs to plug in a starter in place of Matthew Stafford.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly Tua Tagovailoa is out here throwing throwing again. Good sign. Tua Tagovailoa is out here throwing throwing again. Good sign. https://t.co/mSD3XuFRJP

#2 - QB Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton’s brand name and heroic theatrics last week mean he may not be available in your league. If he is though, be sure to pick him up and immediately plug him in for Stafford to ensure you solidify your QB position in your fantasy matchup. Newton has goalline rushing touchdown potential, and his WR corps is better than what he had in New England.

#3 - QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The rookie QB has been playing well as of late and is coming off a bye week so that means he could be available in your league. Fantasy managers needing a quick plug-in for Matthew Stafford should take a flier on the Bears QB, who has been using his legs more. For fantasy purposes, this is a cheat code that will only help you win this week’s matchup.

#4 - QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo has played well enough recently to stave off rookie QB Trey Lance. With the 49ers’ upset of Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams last week, San Francisco will continue to look to chip away one game at a time to keep their playoff hopes alive. This means Garoppolo will continue to lead their offense. With TE George Kittle back in the lineup and their running back committee banged up, Garoppolo should offer a solid start while Stafford is out this week.

Edited by Windy Goodloe