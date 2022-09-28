Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 4: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receivers are one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Football because so many players are capable of contributing to production in any given week. This is what makes it important to analyze match-ups and optimize a Fantasy Football starting line-up accordingly.

While it's imperative to always start superstars on each Fantasy Football roster, the rest of the starting line-up should be filled out with players who have three qualities. This is a combination of upside, steady production, and a favorable match-up. Using this strategy, here are three wide receivers to target and three others to avoid in Week 4 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Gabe Davis - Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills have one of the most high-powered passing attacks in the NFL as Josh Allen currently enters Week 4 leading all players in passing yards during the 2022 NFL season. The Bills drew an extremely favorable match-up for their biggest strength, taking on the Baltimore Ravens defense that allows the most passing yards per game.

Gabe Davis has been a bit limited by injuries this season, missing Week 2 but returning to play in Week 3. He could be due for a breakout game against the Ravens' weak passing defense as he continues to get healthier as time goes by.

Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is quietly having an excellent season for the New Orleans Saints and has become an attractive option. In just three games, he has already recorded receptions of 49 and 51 yards.

Olave has recorded two consecutive games, being targeted 13 times each, and has also racked up 17 receptions for 268 yards. The wideout has a ton of upside in an intriguing Fantasy Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that could potentially turn into a shootout.

Greg Dortch - Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

Greg Dortch has established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Kyler Murray within the Arizona Cardinals' passing game. He has already been targeted 23 times through three games, the second-most among all their wide receivers, while recording 20 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Rondale Moore and AJ Green continue to deal with injuries, while DeAndre Hopkins is in the middle of serving a suspension. Dortch appears to be a reliable option with a relatively high ceiling when the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Adam Thielen - Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen has been relatively quiet during the 2022 NFL season, failing to carve out much of a role in the passing game through three weeks for the Minnesota Vikings. Young superstar Justin Jefferson has dominated the targets shared, leaving little for the rest of the Vikings' receiving core.

Thielen has recorded just 13 total receptions this year and has failed to record more than 61 yards in a single game this season. Things won't get any easier for the veteran in Week 4 when the Vikings go to London to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Darnell Mooney - Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney entered the 2022 NFL season with extremely high expectations. He emerged as the clear top wide receiver for the Chicago Bears last year. With little competition for targets on their weak roster, he figured to play a major role in their offense during the 2022 season.

Over the course of three weeks, Mooney has been one of the biggest Fantasy Football busts as he's basically been irrelevant. He has combined to record just four receptions for 27 yards through three games. He needs to be left out of all Fantasy Football starting lineups until he carves out a larger role.

Allen Robinson II - Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II became an intriguing Fantasy Football wide receiver when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL offseason. He figured to fill in for Odell Beckham Jr. as a secondary option for quarterback Matthew Stafford behind Cooper Kupp.

Robinson entered the 2022 NFL season in an excellent situation to significantly increase his production, but it hasn't quite worked out that way so far. He has been targeted just 12 total times in three games and faces a difficult matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 4

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far