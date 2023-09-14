Fantasy Football Start Em' Sit Em TEs for TNF: Should I go with Dallas Goedert or TJ Hockenson?

TJ Hockenson and Dallas Goedert are two of the highest-ranked NFL tight ends for the 2023 fantasy football season. This is significant because of the relative weakness of the position from a fantasy perspective. It can be extremely challenging to find reliable production from tight ends, but the two veterans represent some of the best available options.

The two star tight ends will face off against each other on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. While they both offer solid upside, it's fair to wonder which is the better option to plug into fantasy lineups this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is TJ Hockenson a good fantasy pick?

TJ Hockenson

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Hockenson began his 2023 campaign with a mixed performance in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While fantasy managers were likely pleased with his eight receptions on nine targets, he did little with his opportunities. He recorded just 35 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

Also Read: TJ Hockenson fantasy outlook

The encouraging part about Hockenson's Week 1 output is that he served as the Minnesota Vikings' second option in their passing game, trailing only Justin Jefferson in receptions and targets.

His usage is expected to remain heavy this year, so the additional stats are likely to come soon. That could happen as soon as Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Is Dallas Goedert a good fantasy pick?

Dallas Goedert

Goedert got off to a terrible start to the 2023 fantasy football season as the New England Patriots blanked him in Week 1. Maybe even more concerning than his zero receptions was the fact that he was targeted just once for the Eagles.

Also Read: Fantasy Football Sleeper TEs to target

While Goedert plays in a loaded offense with massive competition for targets, it's fair to expect he has much better days in fantasy football. He ranked among the top five tight ends in usage last year, so his Week 1 dud is more likely to be an outlier than a new trend. The Vikings have one of the weakest pass defenses in the NFL, so Week 2 provides a strong opportunity to get back on track.

Managers looking to acquire Hockenson, Goedert or any other player, be sure to use our fantasy football trade analyzer.

TJ Hockenson vs. Dallas Goedert: Who should I start in Week 2?

Hockenson vs Goedert in Week 2

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, TJ Hockenson is the better tight end option than Dallas Goedert in fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Projected volume would appear to be the biggest reason why, especially in PPR leagues. The most significant difference in their projections this week comes in the expected receptions, giving Hockenson the edge.

Their places in the target hierarchy within their own team's offensive scheme are a major factor in their projections. While Hockenson serves as the second option on most passing plays for the Vikings, Goedert is third at best for the Eagles. Philadelphia also prefers to run the ball much more than Minnesota, further justifying why Hockenson is the stronger player this week.

Confused about who to start for vikings vs Eagles? Try our Start Optimizer to make your life easier in fantasy football