Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em TNF Week 2: Exploring outlook for D'Andre Swift and Alexander Mattison 

For fantasy football owners, D'Andre Swift and Alexander Mattison each entered this 2023 season in unfamiliar territory. Swift spent the first three seasons of his career with the Lions as their star running back.

Swift was traded by Detroit to the Eagles in April when the team took Jahmyr Gibbs in this year's NFL Draft.

Mattison was elevated to the role of Vikings starting running back once Dalvin Cook was cut by Minnesota in June. Now, both players are facing off tonight on Thursday Night Football with some fantasy implications.

Is D'Andre Swift a good fantasy pick? Exploring D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Projection for Week 2

Eagles RB D'Andre Swift

Swift is a good fantasy pick because of the Philadelphia Eagles' tendency to lean on the run game. The 24-year-old has shown in his time in the league how valuable he is to fantasy owners. Last season, he finished with 191.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

He played in 14 games with the Lions in 2022, rushing for 542 yards on 99 carries with five touchdowns. Another reason why that Swift is a valuable asset is his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. He averages 7.6 yards per reception in the NFL on 157 total receptions.

Swift can make a huge difference on your team if you fall short in leagues that value the position. He and the Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings at home to open Week 2 of the season.

Expect the running back to have a solid game as Kenneth Gainwell is out with a rib injury. Week One saw Swift in limited action with just one carry for three yards and two targets with one catch.

He makes a strong case to take his share of the load given his experience as a full-time starter.

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson addressed the matter of Swift getting more involved the Eagles offense against the Vikings this week:

"Fortunately for us we have some excellent skill position players who are all very deserving of a bunch of touches and can make game-changing plays when they get the ball in their hand. It's up to us to really, really, like you said, just be mindful of that and try to get those guys going within the flow of the game."

The question will Johnson get Swift more involved in the offense? All signs point to yes in that regard.

Should I start D'Andre Swift in week two?

By all means, if Swift is sitting on your bench, insert him into your starting lineup immediately. While Boston Scott and Rashad Penny could see some action, quarterback Jalen Hurts and Swift in the run game is a perfect match.

Hurts was second behind Gainwell with nine carries while Scott and Penny each had one apiece in week one. This could mean that Swift will get Gainwell's load and then some as previously mentioned.

Swift is on track to get over 11 points in most PPR leagues but that number could be on the rise. They will have over 100 yards in total rushing yards as opposed to their 97 against the Patriots in Week One.

Having Swift on your roster against the Vikings will yield you some points as Johnson will look to incorporate Swfit more. Also, Hurts could use Swift in the passing game as Minnesota's focus could be shutting down A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown and Smith were each targeted 10 times by Hurts in their win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Eagles offense could find its balance offensively on a short week at home. Swift could sneak some receptions should the Vikings take away the deep ball.

Once again, Swift should be a solid start as fantasy owners should be happy with his projected effort Thursday night.

Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy pick? Exploring Alexander Mattison's Fantasy Projection for Week 2

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

If Mattison is on your fantasy team, you've made a good pick. Mattison becomes the starter following Cook's departure as he's backed him up for four season. The 25-year-old had a decent game against Tampa Bay in the Vikings home opener.

Mattison had 11 carries for 34 yards with three receptions on four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown. It is clear that head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense depends on the right arm of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The backfield had just 17 total carries, the second-fewest in the opening week of the season. This shouldn't disappoint fantasy owners of Mattison as the Buccaneers' defense looked like the defense that won a Super Bowl in 2021.

Owning the running back on your team comes with the chance for him to be like Swift and be a part of the passing game. Every touchdown pass from Cousins cannot all go to Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison. Mattison showed in Week One that he could be a safety net for Cousins if needed.

Mattison should be your RB2 on your team unless you like his upside this season. He won't be a consistent 100-yards-per-game player in the ground game but could get you some touchdowns when necessary.

The former Boise State has a tough matchup against an Eagles defense that allowed 76 total yards rushing against the Patriots. It will be a challenge should Minnesota struggle passing in the game. I love the impact that Mattison might have in the matchup.

Should I start Alexander Mattison in week two?

It could be a situation where Mattison does become a factor as Philadelphia's defense on a short week could struggle a bit.

Start him in either your flex or running back slot on your team. This depends on which other running backs you have on your fantasy team.

The Vikings and the Eagles could be putting up some points in this matchup. Mattison might be able to sneak in a touchdown or two in the game.