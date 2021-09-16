Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight end rankings

No one makes tight ends a priority in Fantasy Football until they need a great tight end in the defining moments of the season.

The position is a huge problem. Outside of the elite group that dominates, it's a weekly challenge to determine who you're going to start or sit. We'll try to give you a hand on this one. Here are a couple of tight ends you need to start or sit during Week 2 for your Fantasy Football team:

Start 'Em

#1 Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Tonyan isn't the first option when it comes to the passing game in Green Bay, but the matchup is really favorable for the Packers to dominate their opponents. The simple fact that Aaron Rodgers will be in revenge mode following a humiliating loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 should make everyone that has a Packers' pass catcher excited.

Tonyan had only four targets during the first game, but expect his production to climb for the second week of the season.

#2 Patriots tight ends vs New York Jets

Once again, a favorable matchup presents itself. The Patriots are so dominant in comparison to the Jets' defense that if you have any of the Hunter Henry-Jonny Smith tight end duo, you can start them without major problems.

They only shared eight targets between then, but it should be easier to get into the red zone and explore the middle of the field against New York. You should be fine with starting either of Henry or Smith.

#3 Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys

Cook was among the top targets for the position over the first week with eight. Expect his target share to rise to ten as the Chargers face a depleted Cowboys defense on Sunday. Cook is a great option in the red zone and his touchdown numbers have been useful for a long time now. Pick him as your starter tight end.

Sit 'Em

#1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

Ertz is clearly not the big man in Philadelphia anymore, and the share of targets between him (two) and Dallas Goedert (five) shows who's the main option at tight end for the Eagles right now. Hurts has developed some chemistry with Goedert and, with that in mind, he can be a starter if you have him. Give Ertz a miss for now.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

#2 Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Schultz would be a viable tight end option for most teams, but his situation in Dallas is far from favorable. Not only does he share his production with Blake Jarwin, but the Cowboys have three excellent receiving options and love to use 11 personnel. Even though he's a quality player, you have to consider that he's not going to dominate in 99% of the weeks. This week is one of those.

#3 Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

It's difficult to believe Hooper will see a major uptick in his production this week, even though the matchup is really positive for the Browns. The Browns tight end's production should be diminished by David Njoku's presence, and Cleveland is also a team that loves to run the ball as the first option. Expect his target share to remain low this week - he was only thrown the ball three times against the Chiefs.

David Njoku ran 16 routes Week 1

Austin Hooper ran 14 routes Week 1

...

Njoku 5 targets vs. 3 for Hooper

Austin Hooper ran 14 routes Week 1

...

Njoku 5 targets vs. 3 for Hooper

