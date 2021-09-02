Zach Ertz's decision to stay in Philadelphia can help Jalen Hurts' development

Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles went through a tough time in their relationship over the last two years, but it seems that things took a surprising U-Turn in the last few months and they'll be moving on together for 2021. While this is a positive sign for the team as a whole, it could also particularly assist Jalen Hurt in taking his game to the next level.

Ertz himself confirmed during his first press conference in almost a year that their differences were mended, apologies were said, and he'll be playing for the Eagles in 2021.

"This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. I'm moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies and things have been mended. I want to retire in Philadelphia and those feelings haven’t changed," Zach Ertz said.

“I’m excited to be here. It’s been freeing to just focus on football”



-Zach Ertz says this is the most fun he has had in while with new coaching staff pic.twitter.com/3OXqCltvQr — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 1, 2021

Ertz may no longer be a superstar at the level of Travis Kelce and George Kittle, but he's still a valuable piece for a lot of offenses. For the Philadelphia Eagles, his presence will be even more important.

Ertz made a name for himself by working through the middle of the field as a security blanket for the Eagles quarterbacks, whether it was Nick Foles, Sam Bradford, Carson Wentz or anyone else who stepped in.

But Jalen Hurts, who's going to be the Eagles starter for the season, didn't have the same luck with the veteran. Ertz made public his disappointment with Howie Roseman following a contract dispute, and his 2020 season was the worst of his NFL career. With Ertz unfocused, the Eagles' offense in an awful state and a rookie Hurts inserted into the starting lineup, the two never really got it together.

But it's a different year now. Ertz himself had a great training camp. Hurts also showed development over the last month, especially working through the middle of the field, his biggest problem in 2020.

🧵 5 from @Eagles 🧵



1) Pleasant camp surprise: Zach Ertz. The vet's healthy, and looks like himself again. And amid trade rumblings, has been a pro, and an asset to Hurts.



2) 2020 FA signing Javon Hargraves looks like he's breaking thru, should be disruptive for a very good D. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 27, 2021

There's a lot of positive stuff to grow out of this partnership on the field. Having veterans on the roster will always help young players develop, and this is true in the case of Ertz and Hurts.

Zach Ertz's NFL career

Ertz has spent all of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles since he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, so maybe he didn't want to completely change his life for one or two seasons with another team.

He was a key part of the 2017 roster that won the first Super Bowl in Eagles' history, and he was also a fine player during the biggest part of his career. He's got three Pro Bowl indications and also holds the record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single season, with 116.

Ertz was involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason, mainly with the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. For now, a deal with any other team is highly unlikely.

