Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterback rankings

The NFL has transitioned into a pass-heavy type of play, and that means teams finding a franchise quarterback has become more important than ever.

The way running backs have become an important aspect of the run-pass-option style of playing has also become a heavy favorite amongst most teams and has garnered many more fantasy points.

Here's a look at the Week 5 start 'em and sit 'em quarterback rankings.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 5

Start 'Em

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins might be one of the most reliable fantasy football quarterbacks this week. The Detroit Lions have been abysmal in stopping opposing quarterbacks from scoring on their weak secondary.

PFF @PFF Kirk Cousins: 94.1 PFF grade from a clean pocket this season1st among all QBs 👀👀 Kirk Cousins: 94.1 PFF grade from a clean pocket this season1st among all QBs 👀👀 https://t.co/Dd2VYB9nc6

With Cousins scoring at least 22 points in his past four games and the Lions giving up the fourth-most points to quarterbacks, this should be a lock that most fantasy owners will want to set up.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks defense isn't exactly the worst in the league, but that should not deter owners from wanting to place Matthew Stafford as a starter in their leagues.

Stafford was able to put up 19 points last week against an adamant Arizona Cardinals team. The Seahawks are currently giving up a minimum of 20 points to opposing quarterbacks. They have also given up six touchdowns in the past two weeks.

Stafford might have a field day with Kupp at the forefront of the scoring.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sam Darnold is currently fifth in fantasy points amongst quarterbacks, which isn't too shabby. He should have more continued success at home against the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has currently given up more than 50 points in fantasy in the past two weeks. That should bode well for the owners of Darnold. Stephon Gilmore's acquisition could very well add some more power to the Panthers' confidence.

DFS Bargains

Daniel Jones at Cowboys ($6,000)

Trey Lance at Cardinals ($5,700)

Jameis Winston at WFT ($5,600)

Sit 'Em

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Whatever is happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers should warn all fantasy owners. Ben Roethlisberger is in a downward spiral and he is taking this offense with him.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation Today isn't on the offensive line. It's on Ben Roethlisberger. It pains me to say it. But it's the truth. Today isn't on the offensive line. It's on Ben Roethlisberger. It pains me to say it. But it's the truth.

The Denver Broncos defense has been stingy and only allowed third least amount of points for opposing quarterbacks. Big Ben has also failed to score at least 15 fantasy points in all four of his games. Stay away from this matchup.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Although the Cleveland Browns are 3-1, this should not be enticing enough to warrant putting Baker Mayfield in as the starting quarterback for all fantasy owners.

The reasoning behind the Cleveland Browns' success is all due to their stingy defense and dual running attack. Mayfield is not pulling his weight and shouldn't do so this week either, especially against a Los Angeles Chargers team that allows the 4th least passing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Don't start believing that Carson Wentz had a revival of sorts against a weak Miami Dolphins team last week.

Wentz has not been able to score at least 20 fantasy points and should not get near that against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has not surrendered more than 18 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Keep Wentz on the bench.

DFS Fades

Derek Carr vs. Bears ($6,100)

Taylor Heinicke vs. Saints ($5,900)

Baker Mayfield vs. Chargers ($5,500)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 5

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, at Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Buffalo Bills Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, vs. San Francisco 49ers Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, vs. Indianapolis Colts Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, vs. New York Giants Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Miami Dolphins Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, at Carolina Panthers Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, at Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, vs. Los Angeles Rams Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, vs. Detroit Lions

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar