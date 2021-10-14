Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterback rankings

In Week 6, fantasy quarterback rankings will see a change as the league finally sees its first round of bye weeks. The Falcons, Saints, Jets and 49ers will all have the week off.

That won't necessarily cause too much of a rift when selecting which quarterbacks to start this week unless you happen to be a fan of Trey Lance.

Here's a look at the start 'em and sit 'em quarterback rankings for Week 6.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 6

Start 'Em

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

It's no surprise that the New York Giants defense isn't one of the strongest in the league. But Matthew Stafford is one of the strongest quarterbacks.

He has effectively been able to throw for over 275 yards in every single game this season.

On top of Stafford's gaudy numbers, the Giants defense has allowed at least two touchdowns to quarterbacks in four of five games this season. They are also surrendering the sixth highest points to quarterbacks this season. Look for Stafford to carve up the Giants defense.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions

Although Burrow reportedly suffered a throat contusion, the consensus is that he is not going to miss any time. That is great news considering the Bengals are playing the Lions.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a thing of beauty Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a thing of beauty https://t.co/zFJlsg5Ab9

The Lions currently don't have the worst defense in the league, but Burrow has thrown two touchdowns in every single game this season. The Lions have also surrendering 27 points to quarterbacks, which is the seventh highest in the league.

Burrow's throat injury aside, he should do well against this defense.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins

Start Trevor Lawrence this week, crazy right? Not with how terrible this Miami Dolphins team is currently playing. Lawrence has been upping his fantasy points in the past three games and has rushed for a touchdown in the past two games.

This game is also being played in London, and that is cause for concern for any team as the traveling for the game usually throws everything out of whack. The Dolphins are surrounding the 3rd highest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, so expect Lawrence to have a great game.

DFS Bargains

Taylor Heinicke vs. Chiefs ($5,800)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Raiders ($5,700)

Carson Wentz vs. Texans ($5,400)

Sit 'Em

Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

Mac Jones isn't exactly the most reliable quarterback, and that was proven last week when the Patriots took on the Houston Texans. The Patriots won by the skin of their teeth, and Jones did not have the best stats.

Now the Patriots have to take on a stingy Cowboys defense that includes cornerback standout Trevon Diggs, who already has six interceptions. Keep Mac Jones on the sidelines for this one.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills

This matchup should be a no-brainer for fantasy owners to stay away from. The Titans haven't quite hit their stride and the Bills are one of the toughest teams in the league. They are currently number one among the fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Tannehill has only gone over 19 fantasy points once this entire season, and this is not the game to expect him to have a career game. It would be smarter to go with someone else this week.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 for a reason. They are playing complementary football on both sides of the ball. Even though Baker Mayfield went crazy last week against the Chargers, this Cardinals team is not the same.

Baker also may have rattled his knee in the win, so he may not be throwing at 100%. Arizona has only surrendered 18 points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Don't lean on Baker for points this week.

DFS Fades

Aaron Rodgers at Bears ($7,200)

Kirk Cousins at Panthers ($6,200)

Baker Mayfield vs. Cardinals ($5,900)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 6

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs.Washington Football Team Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Tennesee Titans Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

