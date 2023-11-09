Fantasy Football Week 10 Buy Low Sell High trade candidates: Cash in on Saquon Barkley, invest in Aaron Jones, and more

The fantasy football season presents plenty of opportunities to upgrade rosters during the course of the year. The trade market is one of the best ways to do so, especially for managers looking to acquire elite values. The only catch is that in order to add a specific asset, another must be surrendered in return.

The general strategy to pulling off successful trades is to properly analyze each player's fantasy value based on their projections for the remainder of the season, not necessarily their previous fantasy football production. Managers should pinpoint certain trade targets that they believe are on an upwards trajectory.

When it comes to trading away fantasy football players, the opposite approach should be used. Managers should look for players on their own roster that may have already reached their maximum potential. If a player is suspected to regress for any reason at all, it makes most sense to cash in on their highest value before it decreases, swapping out for a player potentially on the rise.

Determining which players to buy and sell is based on a large number of variables. Some of these factors include injuries to relvevant players, target competition added to an NFL roster, and a shift in offensive roles, among many others. Some managers may worry about not getting the proper return value when making a deal, but the fantasy football trade analyzer can help ensure that they do.

This valuable tool weighs every possible factor to assign specific numerical trade values to any players or draft picks in fantasy football. This helps to make sure the appropriate packages are being swapped. It was also used to help produce the following list of buys and sells entering Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Sell High Trade Candidates

Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants received disastrous news when quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury. Making things even worse is that backup Tyrod Taylor is also out with an injury. This means that Tommy DeVito has been named their starter for the foreseeable future. The Giants have a mere 2-7 record, so their season is basically over.

With DeVito taking over, the already weak Giants offense is likely about to get weaker. This lowers the fantasy football outlook of all of their offensive players. Saquon Barkley is pretty much the only player they have left with fantasy value in the trade market, so managers may want to cash it in now before it likely tanks as well.

Cooper Kupp

While Cooper Kupp has always been a prodcutive wide receiver, he has been among the absolute best overall fantasy football players whenever Matthew Stafford is in the lineup. This includes his incredible receiving triple crown two years ago, a rare accomplishment that represented one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history.

The problem is that Stafford recently suffered an injury, an unfortunate situation that is becoming more common towards the later stages in his career. He missed almost the entirety of last season with an injury, and with the Los Angeles Rams recently signing Carson Wentz, Stafford may be out for a while. This could hurt Kupp's fantasy value, so it's not a bad idea to flip him for a massive haul now.

Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens have leaned on Gus Edwards in their backfield, especially in the red zone, following multiple running back injuries this season. This has resulted in him scoring six touchdowns across his past three games, leading all players. While he currently leads their committee backfield, Keaton Mitchell may cut into his workload going forward.

The explosive rookie had a breakout performance in the Ravens' most recent game, going off for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He has likely earned himself a larger role in their offense after spending most of the season so far dealing with injuries. This could potentially hurt Edwards' usage, and being that he has been touchdown-dependent anyway, now may be the time to trade him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Buy Low Trade Candidates

Aaron Jones

While Aaron Jones has had an extremely disappointing 2023 fantasy football season so far, most of it can be explained by his lingering hamstring injury. He finally looked healthy in the Green Bay Packers' most recent game, totaling 24 touches and exceeding ten touches for the first time since Week 1.

In his absence, AJ Dillon did nothing to secure himself a larger role in their offense. This means that if Jones is in fact healthy, he should go right back to being a workhorse. He has the upside to be the late-season fantasy football addition to potentially carry a team to a championship, especially considering he was selected in the first two rounds of most drafts this year.

Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys officially made Tony Pollard their workhorse running back when they released Ezekiel Elliot during the offseason and declined to replace him. He exploded for a RB5 finish in his first game in his new role, but has failed to record another top-ten finish in any week this year. This has understandably tanked his value in fantasy football.

One of the main issues for Pollard is that he hasn't exceeded 20 touches in a single game since Week 3. It's hard to imagine that the Cowboys continue this trend for much longer, especially considering he has no real threat to his workload on their roster. Pollard has still managed to rank among the top 13 running backs four times and is an ideal buy-low candidate.

Marquise Brown

The Arizona Cardinals are likely to get a major boost to their quarterback position as Kyler Murray is expected to make his 2023 debut in Week 10. This should boost all of their offensive players, but Marquise Brown figures to be the biggest beneficiary. He is their clear WR1 and should be targeted more often than he already has been this year.

Brown is quielty having a solid 2023 fantasy football even without Murray, including five finishes among the top 25 wide receivers. He also finished last season as the WR44 overall, despite playing in only 12 games and mostly serving as the WR2 behind DeAndre Hopkins, who is no longer on the team. Many factors suggest that Brown could see a major boost in fantasy value for the stretch run.