Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 Replacements for WR Robert Woods

The Los Angeles Rams recently acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week, with the intent to use him as a backup receiver behind Robert Woods or to even battle Van Jefferson at WR3. Timing is everything in the NFL, and signing OBJ now seems like a blessing in disguise for the LA Rams.

Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Fantasy football leagues have been devastated by the injury to Woods.

Losing him means losing a quality starting wide receiver for your fantasy football lineup. Here are three last-minute wide receivers to target for Week 10 in fantasy football.

Three WRs to replace Robert Woods in fantasy football Week 10

#1 - Tyler Johnson - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Petrop @BRotoFFMike Tyler Johnson already played a bunch in Week 8, if AB and Godwin are out Week 9, he could be in line for quite a week 👀👀



(Scotty Miller may return which could muddy the waters a bit) Tyler Johnson already played a bunch in Week 8, if AB and Godwin are out Week 9, he could be in line for quite a week 👀👀 (Scotty Miller may return which could muddy the waters a bit) https://t.co/HNR48UBVST

Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski have been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 10. Chris Godwin is expected to play with a foot injury, but will likely be limited.

Tyler Johnson is already a sleeper option this week with Brown out, but he could become the ultimate sleeper if Godwin suffers a setback prior to the game. Washington has allowed the second-most fantasy football points per game to receivers, which could translate into Johnson being a top FLEX option.

Johnson won't be a long-term replacement for Robert Woods in your lineup, but he could be a great contributor this week.

#2 - Van Jefferson - LA Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably better than Van Jefferson, but Jefferson has a much better grasp on the playbook and should see more targets than him. The Rams have a superior passing attack this season with Matthew Stafford dominating fantasy football this season and receivers like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Van Jefferson is currently a top-35 wide receiver in fantasy football with 433 yards and three touchdowns. He might not be a solid WR3 for Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, but he is a great FLEX option.

#3 - James Washington - Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Wire @TheSteelersWire Here's a fun fact: Since 2019, James Washington has more TD receptions than OBJ Here's a fun fact: Since 2019, James Washington has more TD receptions than OBJ

In standard leagues, James Washington has little value in Week 10 since the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't really utilized him this season. In deeper leagues with few options this late in the season, Washington is worth picking up.

Chase Claypool is out with a toe injury, freeing up targets to other receivers. The Steelers face the winless Detroit Lions and their passing game could have a solid outing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ray-Ray McCloud isn't a reliable option at receiver, so Washington should be better utilized on the offense. He's a fringe WR3 in fantasy football as a short-term replacement for Robert Woods.

Edited by LeRon Haire