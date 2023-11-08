Fantasy Football Week 10 Trade Targets: De'Von Achane, David Montgomery and more 

With trade deadlines on the horizon in most leagues, we only have a few weeks left to make a deal. Looking around the fantasy universe, I can tell you that waiver wires are picked clean. Teams in contention are stock piling handcuffs. Smart managers are even formulating which D/STs they’ll carry for the championship weeks. So we need to be smart and very aggressive with our targets.

I’ve compiled my favorite players to take aim at Week 10 fantasy trades. One big theme you’ll see is players about to come off of IR. Their values may be suppressed, and now that they are ready to rejoin active rosters, we want them on ours. Time to make things happen.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Trade Targets: Which players to aim for

1] De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Set to return in Week 11, Achane is still RB 21 in PPR scoring, and he hasn’t played in four weeks. This kid is electric. His last three PPR finishes were 4, 5, and 1 overall. Yeah, we want to acquire an asset like him.

The Miami offense needs his juice in the backfield, and coming off their Week 10 bye, he will be put back into a prominent role. Make an offer to the Achane offer today with someone they can use immediately because the Dolphins RB is off this week. I’d overpay if I had to get Achane if I was hurting at the RB position.

If you need some help crafting a trade package for Achane this week, be sure to consult our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

2] David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Out of action since Week 6, we’re happy to see Montgomery back practicing for the Lions. His downhill running style has been missed in Mo Town, and he’ll be the goal line bruiser for an offense poised to win their division. In five games played, Montgomery has three top-12 finishes. It's not bad for someone that was seen as a “Dead Zone” back during draft season. One other thing I look for is a player past their bye week. Monty checks that box. Games against the Chargers, Bears, and Packers await.

3] Kyren Williams, RB, LA Rams

Have you figured out the theme? Yes, go get these productive runners before they burst back onto the scene. Williams was crushing it before his injury. He’s scored seven touchdowns on the year and will likely be leaned upon heavily in the wake of Matthew Stafford’s injury. I want Kyren on my team. He was averaging the sixth most PPR points weekly among all backs. He’s eligible to return in Week 12, which could be after some trade deadlines, so get him today.

Fantasy Football Week 10 trades: Which players to get rid of

1] Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

That’s right, I’m saying it. I’m done. I can’t deal with this Arthur Smith nonsense any longer. Why did the Falcons spend a top-10 draft pick on a runner they simply don’t want to use in high-leverage situations? Between Tyler Allgeier and Jonnu Smith (a TE) getting goal-line touches over Robinson, it’s a no-win situation.

We were loving life when he was catching passes and spinning past defenders into the end zone. That feels like a lifetime ago. Robinson’s pass game role has been hit or miss. He’s caught more than four balls in a game just three times. His carries likewise have hit a ceiling at 11 over the past two games. I have zero faith in this coaching staff getting their stud rookie the ball down the stretch. If it’s not one guy off the scrap heap, it’ll be another. I’m out. Put him on the trade block and see what you can get for him.

2] Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

I don’t want to be tied to bad quarterbacks with my wideouts, and having my weeks hinge on Jordan Love isn’t on my BINGO card. Watson hasn’t finished as a top-25 PPR receiver since Week 5. The talent is there. It’s undeniable. I’m just struggling to validate him in my lineups weekly in such a poor offensive scheme. On name value alone, I think you’ll be able to move Watson for a more consistent asset.

3] Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

If he doesn’t score, he’s doing nothing for you. Use his RB 16 finish in Week 9 to sell him now. The Commanders traded away two elite defensive players at the deadline and because of that, will play in even more shootouts. That game environment doesn’t fit Robinson, who hasn’t seen more than two targets in a game since Week 5.

If Antonio Gibson is going to be playing on more passing downs because the Commanders are trailing most weeks, why are we rostering an early down plodder? Move him to a team desperate for a running back immediately.

