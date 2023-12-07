Fantasy Football Week 14: 5 under-the-radar plays to shoot for feat. Joe Flacco, Keaton Mitchell and more

Week 14 is a “must-win” situation for so many of us in fantasy football. Playoff spots are on the line, and we’re all sweating out each and every point. This week, I wanted to give you some under-the-radar plays that could be on your waiver wires or benches that could pop off this weekend and propel you to a victory.

Let’s call this “Drake’s Darts” as we shoot for a win in the final week of the fantasy regular season.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Plays

Browns Rams Football

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Is Joe Flacco old? Yes. Was he drafted in 2008? Sure. Can he still throw the rock? Absolutely. Off the couch, Flacco threw for 254 yards and two scores on Sunday. His biggest challenge is the fact that he loves to throw the ball underneath. His 5.77 yards per attempt was bottom-10 in the league in Week 13. While not flashy, he’s going to get the job done against a Jaguars defense that allows the third most fantasy points to opposing QBs on the year. Jake Browning, of all people, just threw for 354 yards on them. Per Fantasy Points Data, Flacco recorded higher fantasy points per dropback in Week 13 than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Baker Mayfield. If you’re desperate, maybe the old guy has a little magic left in his arm to get you into the playoffs.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Running Back Plays

1] Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

The electric rookie has seen his snaps increase every week since his debut in Week 7. Besides seeing his role expand on the ground, he will win this week as a receiver. In Week 12 (Ravens were on bye in Week 13), Mitchell ran a route on 39% of the team's dropbacks – a season-high. While only being owned in less than 60% of Yahoo leagues, it’s a possibility that Mitchell could be on your waiver wire. These are the types of home run hitters.

2] DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Neither Zach Charbonnet nor Kenneth Walker have practiced yet this week, leaving Dallas as the defacto lead back for Sunday’s game at the 49ers. While not a great matchup, sometimes you need a warm body. Dallas isn’t the best runner between the tackles, but he’s more than serviceable as a pass catcher.

If pressed into service, you can be assured that in PPR scoring, he would be a solid flex play. I know the matchup is awful, but we want the Seahawks trailing, so Dallas is catching dump-off passes and ringing up the points for our desperate teams.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Wide Receiver Plays

Seahawks Cowboys Football

1] Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

Have you seen this Eagles secondary lately? Everyone is old and slow. Cooks is exactly the type of receiver who will give them fits. Philly allows the most points to opposing WRs, and Sunday night in Dallas will be a shootout for the ages.

I’d want Cook in my season-long and even DFS showdown lineups. With back-to-back top 15 PPR finishes, Cook is on fire, and the Eagles have no fire extinguishers to put him out. Cooks makes it three weeks in a row with a touchdown.

2] Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers stink, and they know it. From here on out, it’s about showcasing young talent for the future. Mingo is exactly that type of player. With ten targets last week, it’s obvious the Panthers are trying to feed their rookie receiver. Mingo has popped for six catches and 60 yards in each of the last two weeks. He’s yet to score, but that changes this week vs the Saints.