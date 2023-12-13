Fantasy Football Week 15 Risk/Reward Plays: Ty Chandler, Noah Brown and more 

We made it! That fantasy football playoffs are here. Now, it’s a single-elimination race to the championship. This will take careful consideration of our start/sit choices and some luck. Here are my favorite dart throws for Week 15.

These players could be on the waiver wire, your bench, or someone you’re debating to start. There’s some risk with these plays, but great reward comes with that. Time to advance to round two!

Week 15 Fantasy Football Risk/Reward Plays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Browns Rams Football

1] Matthew Stafford, QB, LA Rams

Over the last two weeks, Stafford is tied with Brock Purdy for the most touchdown passes in the league. The Rams' offensive is humming, and Stafford could be just what the doctor ordered for those playoff-bound teams who lost Justin Herbert. The Rams face the Commanders in LA on Sunday. From Weeks 10-13 (WAS had a bye in Week 14), the Commanders have given up the most passing yards and TDs in the NFL.

2] Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings

We’re monitoring the health of Vikings RB Alexander Mattison. If he were unable to go, Chandler would assume starting duties. He’ll have a chance to get it done as a receiver, as his Week 15 opponent, Cincinnati, has allowed the most passing yards over the last five weeks. In terms of defending the run, the Bengals have allowed seven rushing touchdowns in that same span. That’s tied for the most in the league.

3] Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans

It looks like Nico Collins could miss the game with a calf injury. Tank Dell is already out for the season. The Texans also have concerns about quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is in the concussion protocol. Brown may be in line for a massive target day when the Texans visit Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. He is owned in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues at the time of writing.

4] Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Even without Geno Smith throwing him the football, I’m in on JSN. The Eagles can’t cover anyone out of the slot. It’s not just the slot, though. From Week 11 on, the Birds have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing offenses. They can’t stop anyone. The bottom line is that Philly’s corners are old and slow. JSN is neither of those things.

5] Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

Keep an eye on Brian Robinson's news this week. If B-Rob sits, Gibson could inherit a massive workload. Before their Week 13 bye, Gibson handled the most carries and also ran 17 routes. This was due in large part to Robinson leaving the game with an injury. In what could be an up-and-down game versus the Rams, I like Gibson to get plenty of work as a runner and receiver.

*Festive bonus for Week 15 Fantasy Football*

Falcons DST

Don’t forget your defense come playoff time. The Falcons are coming off a clunker against the Bucs and are heading on the road to play Bryce Young and the Panthers. Every DST goes off against Carolina. Don’t miss out on what could be a game-changing performance from a DST owned in less than 65% of Yahoo leagues. Their schedule after Carolina is dreamy. They’ll host the Colts and visit the Bears in the fantasy championship.