Fantasy Football Week 16: 3 replacements for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

COVID-19 doesn't care that it's the fantasy football playoffs as it takes another starter away: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Overall, the top fantasy football running backs have not been affected by COVID-19 during the latest spike. The Chargers' defense was already missing Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph, with Rashawn Slater, Scott Quessenberry and Corey Linsley out for the offensive line. Hardly any NFL teams have been unaffected by COVID-19 list additions, and the Chargers took a hit on both sides.

Austin Ekeler @AustinEkeler Appreciate everyone who has reached out 🙏🏽 Appreciate everyone who has reached out 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Fn8s8VH8Go

Austin Ekeler was expected to build off his recent success with at least one score in his last six games. He's the second-best fantasy football running back and anyone who has him in their lineup is forced to find a last-minute replacement in case he can't clear the protocols in time to play.

Justin Jackson - Los Angeles Chargers

#fantasy Austin Ekeler CAN be cleared in time for this weekends game, but if he misses it'll likely be a running back by committee for the #Chargers I expect Justin Jackson to get the start, but I'm honestly not starting any Charger RB with Ekeler out.

Austin Ekeler has not officially been ruled out for Week 16 against the Houston Texans, but it's a small window for him to be cleared. He's likely to miss the game, allowing Justin Jackson to have another good game filling in for Ekeler. Jackson had 86 rushing yards after Ekeler injured his ankle last week, averaging more than 6.5 yards per carry. The Houston Texans are a favorable matchup for any running back and Jackson is one of the best to replace Austin Ekeler in fantasy football.

Jeff Wilson - San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell was suddenly ruled out for Thursday Night Football, opening the door for Jeff Wilson to have two back-to-back 100-yard games. Deebo Samuel will take away some carries, but Wilson is a fantasy football RB2 against the Tennessee Titans this week. The Titans shut down Najee Harris last week in a losing effort, but the 49ers have a much stronger offensive line and are more committed to the run.

D'Onta Foreman - Tennesee Titans

Thursday Night Football could be a battle between the backfields, as D'Onta Foreman is also coming off a 100-yard game and is the clear starter for the Titans right now. He has been projected as a low-level RB2 in fantasy football for the rest of the season with great upside in certain matchups. He hasn't done much as a pass-catcher, which would make him a decent RB1, but Foreman runs similarly to Derrick Henry.

Edited by David Nyland