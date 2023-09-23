Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: What's in store for Michael Thomas?

Fantasy football managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices for wide receivers each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit more difficult after that, and that is where I hope to help by providing a reason or two why we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups. Below are four receivers outside the top 24 scorers after two weeks who I believe can help you win this week. There are also four wideouts who are generally considered surefire starters who I believe could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Wide Receivers

Elijah Moore, Browns (vs. TEN)

Moore has gotten off to a surprisingly slow start considering the hype surrounding him this offseason, although his struggles are not the result of his poor play as much as they are representative of how bad Deshaun Watson has been to this point. The former New York Jet is averaging a healthy 9.5 opportunities (targets plus carries) - including eight targets per game - but his catch rate stands at an awful 37.5 percent largely because only 57 percent of his targets have been deemed catchable.

Nick Chubb's unfortunate season-ending knee injury makes it even more imperative that the Browns utilize the all-purpose talents of Moore now, as his ability to get open quickly in the short area of the field can serve as an extension of the running game. Thankfully, the Titans' defense represents the ultimate get-right opportunity for Cleveland's offense, as Tennessee has been a sieve against the pass.

Five receivers have already topped 60 yards - three of which have managed at least 10 targets - against the Titans through two games. Watson cannot continue to be as bad as he has been to this point (his 63.8 percent on-target rate is the worst in the league) and Moore's usage has been too good for his slow start to continue.

Michael Thomas, Saints (@ GB)

Thomas exited Week 2 as the WR39 in PPR formats despite averaging a healthy six catches while also leading the team in red zone targets (four) and targets inside the 10 (two). His biggest problem is that he has hauled in only of the four targets inside the 20, which obviously did not result in a touchdown. (For some perspective, one touchdown would make him the overall WR23 right now.)

The entire New Orleans passing game could go off in Lambeau Field on Sunday if stud CB Jaire Alexander, who is listed as questionable after he was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury, cannot play or is limited in any way. Although Rasul Douglas has played well opposite Alexander through two games, he is unlikely to travel with a particular receiver if Alexander is sidelined.

Alexander's absence would force Carrington Valentine into action, which should Chris Olave or Thomas see plenty of targets whenever either one is in the rookie's coverage. After seeing a big-bodied wideout like Atlanta's Drake London give the Packers fits in Week 2, the Saints could try their luck with their own big-bodied receiver.

Other potential strong starts: Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers, Ravens (Colts' already young secondary could be without top perimeter CB Dallis Flowers)

Fantasy Football Week 3 Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown, Cardinals (vs. DAL)

This should probably be a no-brainer, but a few managers will likely roll with Brown for two reasons: 1) he is a primary receiver and 2) the Cowboys lost CB Trevon Diggs to an ACL injury in practice this week. The harsh reality is that Diggs' absence could make things even more difficult for Brown this week.

Giants Cardinals Football

Not only is Dallas pressuring the quarterback at an incredibly high level (32.1 percent), but the loss of Diggs could lead defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to ask Stephon Gilmore to shadow the other team's top receiver if he is worthy of such treatment. While rookie Michael Wilson should be a very good player in the NFL one day, Brown is the only Arizona pass-catcher who truly threatens Quinn's defense at the moment.

If that is not enough of a reason to sit Brown, consider this: Garrett Wilson's 68-yard touchdown last week enabled him to become the only receiver who has scored more than 10 fantasy points against Dallas so far.

The Dolphins may not have the services of CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) for another couple of months, but that has not stopped them from being stingy against wide receivers. Despite giving up an average of 25.5 points through two games, Miami has yet to surrender a touchdown or more than 76 yards to a receiver.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer is also projecting a less-than-favorable outing for Sutton this week.

The Dolphins have yielded six TDs so far, including only two through the air (both to tight ends). While the overall prospects of Denver's passing game look good so far with five touchdown catches through two outings, the Broncos have been content to play at a relatively slow pace (their 120 offensive plays rank 24th in the league).

A slow-paced game may be what Denver wants to force this week, as the Dolphins may likely hope they can play fast and get the Broncos to succumb to the south Florida heat and humidity. Considering how good Miami has been against receivers to this point and given what the Broncos will have to do to keep this game close, do not expect Denver to get into a track meet with Miami.

Other potential weak start(s): DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (battling an ankle injury for a second straight week and is set to face a Cleveland secondary that might be the best he sees all year)

