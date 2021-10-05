It's that time of the week in fantasy football where you take a look at your lineup and see where there is a need through the waiver wire. Maybe a key player had an injury or someone has just been getting you a few points week in and week out. The waiver wire is your chance to snag a trending player or an inside tip before others in your league. Injuries remain an issue as the league preps for Week 5. Here are five players to try to target on the waiver wire, as they should be available in most standard leagues.

Fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups: Trey Lance and four other players to target

#1 - QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance tonight (second half):

9/18

157 yards

7 rushes (41 yards)

2 TDs

0 INTS

Trey Lance was a trending waiver wire player even before Jimmy Garoppolo was diagnosed with a calf injury that will keep him out for several weeks. The clock has been counting down until the San Francisco 49ers benched Jimmy G for the rookie. Now the team doesn't have a choice but to play Lance. He looked shaky in the second half of the Week 4 game, mostly since he wasn't prepared and the offense wasn't keyed into his style. He'll face the Arizona Cardinals, who aren't the best team to face in your first start. Lance had over 20 fantasy football points with 157 yards and two TDs against the Seattle Seahawks, but their defense is weak this season. However, the offense will be catered more to Lance's style, which should help. The 49ers might not win, but Lance could put up another 20+ points in fantasy football. Plus, he's a great stash on the roster.

#2 - TE Dalton Schultz

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher The 2nd-highest graded tight end in the NFL, according to PFF? Dalton Schultz. The 2nd-highest graded tight end in the NFL, according to PFF? Dalton Schultz.

Dalton Schultz might not be available in your league if others were smart, but there's a good chance you could still claim him. After scoring 26 fantasy football points in Week 3, he had over 17 in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers: six catches for 58 yards and a TD. He led the team in both targets and receptions, mostly because the run game took a ton of carries. The Dallas Cowboys have Blake Jarwin ahead of Schultz, but he's the hot hand at the moment and it's best to ride the momentum.

#3 - RB Alex Collins

Polack_Pick$ @Polack_Picks Alex Collins went left, then right, then left, then right, then into the end zone. #SEAvsSF Alex Collins went left, then right, then left, then right, then into the end zone. #SEAvsSF https://t.co/8bhiXL0KlH

Alex Collins should be available to claim in most fantasy football leagues. RB Chris Carson is having a rough start to the season, allowing Collins to enter the game for 44 yards and a TD on ten carries, plus 34 receiving yards on two catches. Alex Collins made a claim of his own for the backup role to Carson and makes for a great handcuff if you already have Chris Carson. He's only suited as a low-end FLEX right now, but Collins could carve out a bigger role each week if Carson continues to have issues. He scored just over three points in fantasy football before scoring 16 points in Week 4.

#4 - WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Cordarrelle Patterson is having a YEAR Cordarrelle Patterson is having a YEAR https://t.co/sRNFGC9qbb

It doesn't seem like a fluke anymore that the Atlanta Falcons were able to unlock Cordarelle Patterson as a functioning member of the offense. He had 22.90 fantasy football points in Week 2, then 16.2 and 34.6 against Washington in Week 4. Some leagues may have him available to claim off waivers since people seem skiddish about Patterson keeping up the momentum. However, he's made himself worthy of starting in fantasy football at the moment.

#5 - TE Cameron Brate

The Fantasy Football Show @FFstreamTTV Uh oh, new tests show Gronk cracked two ribs last week and his status for the next few weeks are in question. Likely to miss next week as well.Cameron Brate is his replacement. Uh oh, new tests show Gronk cracked two ribs last week and his status for the next few weeks are in question. Likely to miss next week as well.Cameron Brate is his replacement. https://t.co/6BNlRiDuDA

TE Rob Gronkowski has cracked ribs and a punctured lung and will for sure miss Week 5, possibly Week 6. He missed the return to the New England Patriots this weekend. Cameron Brate had just two catches filling in for Gronk against New England, but the defense was ready for Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and they have allowed the 12-most receptions to tight ends. Brate should have his first real breakout in fantasy football this year and is worth claiming. There's no guarantee Gronk won't get injured again this season or is out for most than just another game.

