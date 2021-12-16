Fantasy Football WR Injury Report Week 15: DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

Week 15 in fantasy football likely just got a lot tougher after the recent injuries and mass COVID-19 outbreak, knocking out top stars like DeAndre Hopkins. It's already hard to consistently fill a lineup with productive receivers each week, and now there are several on the reserve list and others who have a mere backup throwing to them this week.

Let's just start with the big one and that is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they will shut down Hopkins after he injured his knee on Monday night. The move is a smart one for Arizona as they won't risk him making the injury worse, and he will be rested for the post-season. Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and AJ Green are all streaming options in fantasy football this week, with Kirk being a low-end WR2. It's good news for the Cardinals and bad news for fantasy football managers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss Sunday and likely more with a knee injury, a concerning development for one of the NFL's best team. From NFL Now: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss Sunday and likely more with a knee injury, a concerning development for one of the NFL's best team. https://t.co/2dHCqWzg9D

The LA Rams could be without Odell Beckham Jr. this week after he ended up as one of the 30+ players added to the COVID-19 list earlier in the week. OBJ could still play on Sunday if he has two negative tests within 24 hours of each other, but don't bank on him being available. If OBJ is out for Week 15, Cooper Kupp should have no problem being the top receiver in fantasy football again this week.

New York Giants receiver John Ross also tested positive for COVID-19 and will need to provide negative tests ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He wasn't projected to have a big day in fantasy football this week anyway, but it still hurts the Giants' passing game.

Washington's Terry McLaurin is also questionable for Week 15 due to a concussion he suffered on Sunday. He is yet to practice this week and should be viewed as a possible scratch for Week 15. Curtis Samuel has not practiced this week either due to a hamstring injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis. Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis.

Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, Dede Westbrook, Quez Watkins and Dez Fitzpatrick are all doubtful to play in Week 15 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well, and the list of names could grow leading up to the weekend.

The good news is that there should be plenty of depth chart receivers to pick from to fill holes on your fantasy football roster, but many are likely untested. Hopefully this dilemma doesn't stretch throughout the entire fantasy post-season. It would be weird to see players like Laquon Treadwell and Dax Milne being starters in fantasy football finals.

