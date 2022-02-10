Who are the favorites to win the 2022 Super Bowl MVP award?

The 2022 Super Bowl, where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, is just days away. One team will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy and one player will be named the Super Bowl MVP, one of the greatest individual honors in the NFL. Here are the four biggest favorites and one dark horse candidate to win the award.

Favorites to be named 2022 Super Bowl MVP (#1 and #2)

#1 - QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

The quarterbacks have won more Super Bowl MVP awards than any other position. That means Matthew Stafford is the biggest favorite to win the award this year as the quarterback on the team favored to win the game. Stafford had a huge 2021 season, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, both in the top three in the NFL.

#2 - WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp has been nearly unstoppable all year long, turning in one of the greatest seasons by any wide receiver in NFL history. He won the receiving triple crown this season, leading the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has recorded 25 receptions for 386 yards in the playoffs so far, both the most in the NFL. He will look to keep it rolling this week.

