5 more NFL superstars who join COVID-19 list ft. Travis Kelce, Jared Goff and more 

COVID-19 has been affecting NFL superstars for the past two seasons. But over the last few weeks, in particular, COVID-19 has been on an unrelentingly fast pace.

Monday was no exception, as there was a total of 51 NFL players placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The timing of the Omicron variant couldn't be any worse for the NFL. There are just three weeks left before the playoffs begin.

Teams need to be healthier now more than ever, but the virus doesn't care. These are the five biggest NFL superstars placed on the COVID list Monday.

Five more NFL superstars who join the COVID-19 list

# 1 - Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Out of all the names to go on the COVID-19 list Monday, Travis Kelce was the biggest. Amongst NFL superstars, Kelce is near the top for his yearly consistency.

Kelce is 32-years-old this season, and talk of him being in physical decline has been happening. Despite the doubters, Kelce is once again the NFL's most reliable and impressive tight end.

Patrick Mahomes continues to rely on Kelce to be one of his fellow NFL superstars. Kelce topped 1,000 yards receiving with three games left and has contributed seven touchdowns this season.

Kelce had his best game of the season in Week 15 before testing positive for COVID. He had two touchdowns on ten catches for a staggering 191 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs will hope Kelce returns quickly as they're in the race for the AFC's top seed.

# 2 - Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Joining Kelce as one of the NFL superstars on the COVID list is Jared Goff. Goff, like Kelce, is coming off his best game of the season in Week 15.

The Detroit Lions quarterback did everything right in their win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Goff has been an average quarterback this season. But he's on one of the least talented offenses in the league.

That said, he's done all he can to maximize a wide receiving core that's led by the relatively unknown Aman-Ra St. Brown.

PFF @PFF Jared Goff 1st half vs. Cardinals:



🔹15/19

🔹172 Passing Yards

🔹2 TDs

🔹139.5 passer rating Jared Goff 1st half vs. Cardinals:🔹15/19🔹172 Passing Yards🔹2 TDs🔹139.5 passer rating https://t.co/6xRzI1IQ6B

Goff has fallen from being one of the top NFL superstars in the league. But he's still a former number one overall pick.

His future with the Lions after this season is unclear, with the team likely to take a quarterback atop the draft.

Goff has done just enough this season to likely receive a job next year, even as a backup. Goff is at his best in a system with weapons and a good offensive line in place.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire