Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to ‘stay in his lane’ as Chiefs kicker’s commencement speech goes viral

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to ‘stay in his lane’ as Chiefs kicker’s commencement speech goes viral

Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to ‘stay in his lane’ as Chiefs kicker’s commencement speech goes viral

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 15, 2024 21:13 GMT
Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to &lsquo;stay in his lane&rsquo; as Chiefs kicker&rsquo;s commencement speech goes viral
Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to ‘stay in his lane’ as Chiefs kicker’s commencement speech goes viral

Flavor Flav has some choice words for Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker. The hip-hop legend's post on X has many believing it is directed at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker.

"It sounds like some players need to stay in their lanes and shouldn't be giving commencement speeches," Flavor Flav tweeted.

This comes after Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College. So, what did the three-time Super Bowl-winning kicker say to get Flav and many others riled up?

What did Harrison Butker say?

Over the weekend, Harrison Butker was invited to give a commencement address at Benedictine College. We aren't sure whether the college's board is looking back at the decision with fondness.

Harrison Butker, who isn't shy about expressing his conservative Catholic beliefs, started his speech by speaking about "dangerous gender ideologies." That likely referred to Pride month, which he described as:

"the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it."

Butker stated that he prefers

"the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”
youtube-cover

Further along the speech, Butker spoke about his views on the role of women in modern society. The back-to-back Super Bowl-winning kicker stated,

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I am sure that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. I'm on this stage and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me."
"Still, it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

While several people online have expressed dismay at Butker's words, the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to issue a statement. It remains to be seen how the reigning Super Bowl champions will address the words of their starting kicker and a contributor to three Super Bowl triumphs.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी