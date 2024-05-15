Flavor Flav wants Harrison Butker to ‘stay in his lane’ as Chiefs kicker’s commencement speech goes viral

Flavor Flav has some choice words for Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker. The hip-hop legend's post on X has many believing it is directed at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker.

"It sounds like some players need to stay in their lanes and shouldn't be giving commencement speeches," Flavor Flav tweeted.

This comes after Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College. So, what did the three-time Super Bowl-winning kicker say to get Flav and many others riled up?

What did Harrison Butker say?

Over the weekend, Harrison Butker was invited to give a commencement address at Benedictine College. We aren't sure whether the college's board is looking back at the decision with fondness.

Harrison Butker, who isn't shy about expressing his conservative Catholic beliefs, started his speech by speaking about "dangerous gender ideologies." That likely referred to Pride month, which he described as:

"the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it."

Butker stated that he prefers

"the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

Further along the speech, Butker spoke about his views on the role of women in modern society. The back-to-back Super Bowl-winning kicker stated,

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I am sure that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. I'm on this stage and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me."

"Still, it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

While several people online have expressed dismay at Butker's words, the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to issue a statement. It remains to be seen how the reigning Super Bowl champions will address the words of their starting kicker and a contributor to three Super Bowl triumphs.