“This still happening in 2022 to black quarterbacks?” - Football fans blast Pete Prisco for controversial opinion on Liberty QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis will be one of the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft on Thursday, alongside Kenny Pickett. Willis is a dual-threat quarterback who was as lethal running the ball as he was throwing the ball at Liberty.
Unfortunately for Willis, he was the victim of a controversial opinion by NFL analyst Pete Prisco on Sunday. Prisco called Willis a running back and confidently proclaimed that he's not skilled enough to be a quarterback. Prisco's statement was deemed racist and insensitive by football fans who reacted on social media.
Football writer Tyler Forness called out Prisco for lacking awareness of how Liberty's offensive scheme ran. Forness also pointed out the undertones of racism in Prisco's comments.
A Chicago Bears fan questioned how black quarterbacks are still receiving this kind of criticism in 2022. Sadly, history has seen black and mobile quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, and Kordell Stewart receive these same types of comments.
One Cincinnati Bengals fan tweeted that Prisco's comments were racist.
Another football fan defended Malik Willis from Prisco. This user said that the analyst doesn't deserve any attention whatsoever for his insensitive comments.
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan called Prisco's take ignorant. He acknowledged Malik Willis isn't a traditional pocket quarterback. But that doesn't mean he isn't a quarterback, as the position has evolved over the last two decades.
A Philadelphia Eagles fan took a shot at Prisco for his bad draft takes in the past. They cited Prisco once claiming Christian Hackenberg was an A+ grade pick back in 2016.
One Miami Dolphins fan stood up for Malik Willis by saying Prisco is regularly inaccurate in his draft predictions.
Robert Littal is the founder and a contributor to Blacksportsonline.com. He questioned why Prisco was insensitive enough to say Willis could play running back but not quarterback.
Another football fan pointed out that Lamar Jackson experienced the same thing in the 2018 draft when coming out of Louisville as a former Heisman Trophy winner. Those comments were proven inaccurate, as Jackson is a bonafide superstar and former league MVP.
The most prominent public figure to come out in support of Willis was Rich Eisen. Eisen tweeted that he watched Willis' combine workout in full. Eisen doesn't see how you could look at Willis and view him as a running back.
Malik Willis will look to overcome outdated stigmas on entering the NFL
Willis is unfortunately not the first person to have experienced alleged racism from scouts and analysts entering the NFL draft. As mentioned earlier, Jackson, Vick, and other black quarterbacks, who are mobile, often receive these kinds of comments.
Jackson spoke in regards to this exact situation in an appearance on LeBron James' podcast, The Shop: Uninterrupted, in March.
Willis' game isn't complete by any stretch of the imagination. He still has holes in his game to work on, but who doesn't? Willis' strengths make him a unique and multi-dimensional prospect.
People like Prisco must come to learn there are many ways to play quarterback in today's NFL.