"It’s time for that ol head back there to be forced into retirement" - Former NFL player calls out referee over questionable call during Steelers vs Vikings game

The Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings Thursday was one Steelers fans will remember for a long time. With seven minutes left in the third quarter, the Steelers were down 26-0. With the Vikings driving, Minkah Fitzpatrick was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a hard hit on K.J. Osborn in the end zone.

The controversial penalty caused a stir on social media. Former NFL cornerback Darius Butler took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the officials ruling Fitzpatrick's hit a penalty. Butler's statement echoed what Steelers fans were saying.

Darius Butler voices displeasure with questionable call in Steelers vs. Vikings game.

Butler was a nine-year NFL veteran at cornerback. He played from 2009 through 2017 when the rules started becoming more player-safety-centric. He knows how difficult it is to play defense and cover players in today's NFL. Butler was furious with the refs on the call.

Darius Butler @DariusJButler It’s time for that ol head back there to be forced into retirement. What a TERRIBLE call smh. It’s time for that ol head back there to be forced into retirement. What a TERRIBLE call smh. https://t.co/tWQQvodASx

Fitzpatrick's hit on Osborn would've been legal in the past. But the official rule for what qualifies as a defenseless player in today's NFL says,

"A receiver attempting to catch a pass who has not had time to clearly become a runner. If the player is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player."

Whether or not Osborn should've been classified as a defenseless receiver on that play is what caused the controversy. To attempt the catch, Osborn had to run where he did. Fitzpatrick just happened to be closing in on that zone.

Upon contact, Fitzpatrick made sure to deliver his hit to Osborn's shoulder and area below the neck. The fact that he didn't hit him above the neck was another factor that stirred controversy.

Some fans are saying the NFL is trying to remove all physicality from the game. The NFL has noticeably changed in its physicality over the last decade, with player safety being more and more of a top priority each season.

This is NOT hitting a defenseless receiver and at a minimum should be reviewed by replay The @NFL has to do something about these HORRENDOUS calls. Forget tackling, put flags on players and totally take the physicality out of football. This is the type of ish turning fans away.This is NOT hitting a defenseless receiver and at a minimum should be reviewed by replay The @NFL has to do something about these HORRENDOUS calls. Forget tackling, put flags on players and totally take the physicality out of football. This is the type of ish turning fans away. This is NOT hitting a defenseless receiver and at a minimum should be reviewed by replay https://t.co/mHOj5Y98Wg

While concussion rates have been lowering since 2015, there was an increase in ACL tears in 2020. Both fans and the NFL are striving for balance. Nobody wants to see injuries, but football will always be one of the world's most dangerous and physical sports.

Regardless of the validity of the penalty, the Vikings went up 29-0 against the Steelers on that drive. The Steelers made an incredible second-half push that came down to the final play. They were unsuccessful in the end, eventually losing 36-28, leaving themselves and their fanbase heartbroken.

