"These are not the Rams; they draft and develop" - Former Packers executive believes keeping Aaron Rodgers could backfire

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers is once again the topic of another offseason. Last year, he ended up being a holdout until training camp when he renegotiated his contract with the Packers and played the 2021 NFL season, which ended with him winning his second consecutive NFL MVP award.

With rumors that the quarterback will be leaving Green Bay this offseason and the possible destinations that he would fit into, news broke Sunday morning that the Packers are willing to do as much as possible to keep him.

But former Green Bay Packers front office executive Andrew Brandt believes that the Packers drafted former first-round quarterback selection Jordan Love to step in much sooner to start in place of Rodgers:

“If the Packers commit to Aaron for two years, they will have wasted the Jordan Love pick. I know what you’re saying: ‘Who cares, it’s Aaron!’ But they care. These are not the Rams; they are the ‘Draft and Develop’ Packers."-via @AndrewBrandt

NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter this morning that the Green Bay Packers are willing to go as close to the gap as possible in order to sign the Super Bowl winning quarterback to a long-term deal:

“Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers.”-Adam Schefter

Are the Green Bay Packers willing to trade QB Aaron Rodgers?

Although Adam Schefter said that his sources told him that the Green Bay Packers want to lock Aaron Rodgers down for the next few years, Andrew Brandt disagrees with that notion. So what will the Green Bay Packers do?

The Packers are approximately $40 million over the salary cap entering the 2022 NFL season. After seeing a small sample size of quarterback Jordan Love this past season against the Kansas City Chiefs, there's no doubt that the Packers would be willing to negotiate with Rodgers to retain him.

If they plan on extending Rodgers as Schefter reported, then that would mean other players would be exiting the team because financially, the team is up against the salary cap.

But just a few weeks ago, the quarterback said he didn't want to be a part of a 'rebuild' and that he would consider leaving if that were the situation.

The Packers are in a sticky situation with what they want to do and what they can do when it comes to renewing their roster from this past season.

