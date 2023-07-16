Former Packers WR anoints Travis Kelce as GOAT tight end over Rob Gronkowski

Travis Kelce is seen as the best tight end in the NFL by many fans and fellow players alike. The four-time All-Pro is a two-time Super Bowl winner and entering his 11th season in 2023.
The debate as to who is the greatest tight end of all time is a conversation that Kelce is in.
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings stated the Kansas City Chiefs star is the tight end GOAT over former Patriots great Rob Gronkowski. Here's what he said on "First Things First":
“Travis Kelce is the GOAT [tight end]. There's one stat that I don't know if we do it justice and it's the seven 1,000-yard seasons and those are consecutive.
"He is a tight end and we compare him and put him in the category with receivers because of how great he is. Like what other tight end have we truly done that with? We haven't.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has put up quite the resume in his NFL career. Travis Kelce has made the Pro Bowl for eight consecutive seasons and, as Jennings mentioned, seven straight 1,000-yard seasons.
His seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons are the most in NFL history amongst tight ends.
Kelce trails Hall of Famer and NFL great Tony Gonzalez with the most yards in Chiefs history by 596 yards, with 10,344 yards to Gonzalez's 10,940.
How does Travis Kelce's stats rank against Rob Gronkowski's all-time?
As Travis Kelce's NFL career continues, Rob Gronkowski retired after 11 seasons last year. Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The four-time All-Pro has twice the Super Bowl rings than Kelce with four. However, their numbers side-by-side tell a different story as it's closer in some categories and a gap in others.
Gronkowski is first in touchdowns and second in yards for the Patriots all-time. He had four seasons of over 1,000 yards with the franchise.
We will see if Kelce can continue to make his case as the best tight end in NFL history this upcoming season.
