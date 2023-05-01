“Fraud” – Eagles reporter slams Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon for ducking media post-draft

First-year Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made an interesting choice during the draft. After all three days in the draft, he opted not to talk to the media. Typically, head coaches discuss their picks, the process, and more with reporters after each day, but Gannon skipped all three.

Reporter Josh Weinfuss tweeted:

"Interesting move by the Cardinals during the draft: head coach Jonathan Gannon did not speak to the media after any of three days. First time that's happened, that I remember, in my 12 drafts."

A Philadelphia Eagles reporter — the team Gannon worked for as a defensive coordinator last year — did not mince words when discussing Gannon's unavailability, calling him a "fraud."

Gowton could be harboring some bitterness over the Eagles' defensive collapse in the second half of the Super Bowl. They held a 24-14 lead at halftime but couldn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs from scoring on every single possession after halftime.

Who did Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon select in year one?

In his first draft as head coach, Jonathan Gannon was very busy. They started out by trading their third overall pick back to 12th overall and then up to sixth again. Here's who the team got:

Round 1, Pick 6 (from the Lions) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 41 (from the Titans) – B.J. Ojulari, LB, LSU

Round 3, Pick 94 (from the Eagles) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Round 4, Pick 122 (from the Dolphins) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 139 (from the Broncos) – Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Round 5, Pick 168 – Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 180 – Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Round 6, Pick 213 – Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

Gannon, despite being a defensive coordinator at heart, didn't spend the majority of his picks on offense or defense. The Cardinals weren't a good team and Gannon and company prioritized finding good players on both sides of the ball.

Jonathan Gannon made eight picks

Half of their eight total selections were on offense and the other half were on defense.

