Gabe Davis or Tyler Lockett Start Em' Sit 'Em: Week 2 Fantasy projection for WRs

Gabe Davis and Tyler Lockett are two wide receivers positioned similarly in their fantasy value early on. Davis had two catches on four targets for 32 yards in Week 1, while Lockett had two catches on four targets for 10 yards.

Their fantasy value to owners right now is as low as it can be, but both have an opportunity for redemption in Week 2.

This week could see Davis and Lockett have that bounce back from tough season-opening matchups. Let's look at both players and if they can help your team win this week.

Is Gabe Davis a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis is a good pick in Week 2, as the Buffalo Bills host the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old wideout could see his fair share of targets against a Raiders defense that isn't necessarily known for stopping the pass.

The young receiver will compete with his All-Pro teammate Stefon Diggs but there could be plenty of offense to go around. Quarterback Josh Allen is looking to recover from his three-interception effort against the Jets.

Fantasy owners should get Davis as a waiver wire option as he's still available in most leagues. Should you already have him on your team, he's a solid WR2 option or a flex if needed. The former UCF star has the opportunity to recover from Week 1 and become a great fantasy option moving forward.

Is Tyler Lockett a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks veteran receiver is a good pick this week against the Detroit Lions on the road. Lockett has the opportunity to shine as he's competing with fellow star wideout DK Metcalf.

Owners should expect Lockett to play better than he and the offense did versus the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener. Those in fantasy could see the Pro Bowler get those targets up versus the Lions' defense in Week 2.

Lockett is rostered in nearly all leagues so if you have him, start him in your lineup as the points could be flying. Put him as WR2, maybe WR1 depending on your league setup. This is the comeback game for Lockett as a viable fantasy option this season.

Gabe Davis vs. Tyler Lockett: Who should I start in Week 2?

This is as close as close can be when it comes to who to start this week in fantasy football. Davis and Lockett have favorable matchups with offenses coming off of losses in Week 1. Take a look at the Sportskeeda Start 'Em, Sit 'Em optimizer and go with Lockett over Davis.

Tyler Lockett vs. Gabe Davis SK points projection

The gap between these receivers isn't that far apart, meaning that Davis could have a great game in Week 2. Lockett gets the edge as he's the Seahawks's No. 2 wideout behind Metcalf.

Tyler Lockett vs. Gabe Davis SK detailed breakdown

What gives Lockett a slight edge is he could see the endzone more so than Davis versus the Lions. Davis could be in for a great game but a touchdown could tip the scales a bit in his favor. Either way, start both if you can in fantasy Week 2.