Gisele Bündchen details reasons for Leonardo DiCaprio breakup 

Gisele Bündchen is currently living through a difficult time in her marriage to Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel has endured difficult breakups in the past, most notably with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gisele and the famed "Titanic" actor dated from 1999 to 2005.

On paper, it seemed like the magical coming-together of two of the most famous people in the world. In reality, there were deep problems that led to the demise of the relationship.

Why did Gisele Bündchen break-up with Leonardo DiCaprio?

In the last 17 years there has been very little said by either party about the breakup, but Bündchen has admitted that she felt very lonely during her time with DiCaprio.

“I was alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same,” Gisele wrote in her book "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life."

“Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher. They come into our lives to show us something about ourselves, and I think that’s what he was.”

Did Gisele Bündchen's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio make her unhealthy?

It’s difficult to judge a relationship from the outside looking in, especially when the individuals involved are famous, but it did appear that Bündchen felt her relationship with DiCaprio made her feel unhealthy or, at least, contributed to those feelings.

It's a lesser-known fact that Tom Brady's current wife suffered from quite severe panic attacks, but she couldn’t share what was happening with DiCaprio at that juncture.

“When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share with anyone,” she told Porter Magazine.

“I thought I didn’t have the right to feel this way, so I’d supress it, and the more I supressed it, the bigger it became.”

Is Gisele Bündchen healthier without Leonardo DiCaprio?

In recent years, the Brazilian has been able to keep her anxiety under control, and this coincided with her ditching DiCaprio and finding a new life with Brady.

It’s unclear what the cause of this latest round of inter-relationship unease is, but there are rumors that it has totally disrupted Brady’s pre-season with the Buccaneers.

