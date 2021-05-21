Tim Tebow's former teammate Greg McElroy thinks his switch to TE is a 'stupid' disaster

Tim Tebow officially signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Unlike his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tebow will play as a tight end instead of quarterback for the Jaguars. Tim Tebow's return to the NFL has sparked plenty of debate and now one of his former teammates has speaking out against Tebow's latest move.

Greg McElroy speaks about his personal experience with Tim Tebow

Former NFL star Greg McElroy, who played with Tim Tebow for the New York Jets, said the team tried to move the quarterback to tight end towards the end of his first stint in the NFL. However, according to McElroy, Tebow simply "wasn't good."

McElroy explained that Tebow's lack of talent as a tight end, coupled with all of the attention he has been getting, is bound to create some toxicity in the locker room. He said the following on his SiriusXM radio show, sourced from SportingNews:

"Tim is a good dude and I hope the best for him. But it's a sideshow, and that's what it will be come training camp time. And I think it kind of undermines what Urban Meyer is trying to build," said McElroy.

"Maybe he makes the team, maybe he doesn't, I don't know. But it's going to take away from the task at hand, which is trying to put together the most competitive roster in camp," added McElroy.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

Players who have been busting their backs for years in the background for the Jacksonville Jaguars will now be forced to watch an inferior player get more attention. This could create feelings of resentment among long-term players in the team.

Tim Tebow could be a massive a distraction for the Jacksonville Jaguars

With Tim Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars could creates problems for the team this year. His addition to the squad is likely to undermine the idea of the team and could create a 'me versus you' mentality within the ranks.

Jaguars signing former QB Tim Tebow as TE. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/cRkP7QqqOy — NFL (@NFL) May 20, 2021

With the Jaguars getting a new head coach in Urban Meyer and a new quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, they need time and focus to adapt. The Jaguars also have to get the best out of quarterback Gardner Minshew, who needs to improve his stats.

These issues will be difficult for a team that was 1-15 last season to handle. As long as they keep creating new problems, the team will continue to go in circles down in Florida.