  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

By Arnold
Modified Jul 01, 2024 15:57 GMT
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets &amp; More (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have had a horrific start to the 2024 CFL season. They sit last in the East Division with a 0-4 record after Week 4.

The Tiger-Cats can still qualify for the playoffs despite their early setbacks in the season. However, coach Orlondo Steinauer, in his sixth year with the team, must make some tweaks to end Hamilton's losing streak.

Here's a look at the full Tiger-Cats roster for the 2024 CFL season:

  • Harrison Frost, QB
  • Bo Levi Mitchell, QB
  • Taylor Powell, QB
  • James Butler, RB
  • Felix Garand-Gauthier, RB
  • Ante Milanovic-Litre, RB
  • James Tuck, RB
  • Greg Bell, RB
  • Shemar Bridges, WR
  • Steven Dunbar, WR
  • Dezmon Patmon, WR
  • Jevoni Robinson, WR
  • Kiondre Smith, WR
  • Tyler Ternowski, WR
  • Tim White, WR
  • Luther Hakunavanhu, WR
  • Brendan O'Leary-Orange, WR
  • Quinton Barrow, OT
  • David Beard, OL
  • Brendan Bordner, OL
  • Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay, OL
  • Brandon Revenberg, OL
  • Gordon Whyte, LS
  • Coulter Woodmansey, OL
  • Evan Johnson, OL
  • Brandon Barlow, DL
  • Kobe Jones, DE
  • Benoit Marion, DL
  • Reece Martin, DL
  • Trevon Mason, DT
  • David Ménard, DL
  • Casey Sayles, DT
  • Nick Usher, DT
  • Luke Brubacher, DL
  • Dewayne Hendrix, DE
  • Trevor Hoyte, LB
  • Enoch Penney-Laryea, LB
  • Ray Wilborn, LB
  • Kyle Wilson, LB
  • DQ Thomas, LB
  • Kelle Sanders, LB
  • Daniel Bell, DB
  • Patrick Burke, DB
  • Kenneth George, DB
  • Stavros Katsantonis, DB
  • Dexter Lawson Jr., DB
  • Richard Leonard, DB
  • Robert Panabaker, DB
  • Jamal Peters, DB
  • Destin Talbert, DB
  • Lawrence Woods, DB
  • Jonathan Moxey, DB
  • Mark Milton, DB
  • Nik Constantinou, P
  • Marc Liegghio, K
Bo Levi Mitchell is the starting quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024. The signal-caller has already racked up 1,297 yards on 113 passes with eight touchdowns this season.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats schedule for 2024 CFL season

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats lost their opening game of the 2024 CFL season against the Calgary Stampeders. They suffered back-to-back defeats against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2 and Week 3 before narrowly losing 24-22 against the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 4.

Here's a look at the remaining regular season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024:

  • Week 5: vs. BC Lions on Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: vs. Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 8: at Edmonton Elks on Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 9: vs. Montreal Alouettes on Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 10: at Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, August 10 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 11: vs. Edmonton Elks on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 12: at Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, August 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 13: vs. Toronto Argonauts on Monday, September 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: vs. Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, September 14 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Week 16: at Toronto Argumauts on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 17: at BC Lions on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 18: vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 4 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 19: BYE
  • Week 20: vs. Calgary Stampeders on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 21: at Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Fans can get tickets to watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the team's website or Ticketmaster.

Edited by Krutik Jain
