Hard Knocks Episode 3: 3 crucial observations from the Dallas Cowboys camp

HBO's "Hard Knocks" is past its halfway stage. The last three episodes have made plenty of Cowboys fans cringe, but they've also provided plenty of information for those looking to get a behind-the-scenes look at the team.

Here are three highlights from the third episode of "Hard Knocks."

Crucial Cowboys revelations so far

#1 - Micah Parsons is becoming a problem

While Micah Parsons has shown plenty of flashes of brilliance in the preseason, he is starting to become a problem for Cowboys coaches. Early on, his soft pushback on the Cowboys coaches' wishes seemed like a symptom of a rookie eager to get on the field.

A few weeks later, there have been multiple instances where coaches have been trying to teach Parsons what not to do and he has been defensive, explaining why he did what he did.

Highest run-defense grade by rookie LBs



1. Micah Parsons, Cowboys - 85.7

2. Jabril Cox, Cowboys - 76.2 pic.twitter.com/WgbxoXICAy — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 23, 2021

Unfortunately for Parsons, as a rookie, it's not his place to push back on coaches. Generally speaking, most players never reach a point where coaches are fine with getting pushback.

Other Cowboys players have gone right the other way, making an effort to understand the critique and grow from it. Parsons needs to imbue a student-like mentality, rather than one of a veteran.

#2 - Mike McCarthy's attitude post-loss

The Cowboys came out in their third preseason game against the Houston Texans with strength in seemingly every position except quarterback. Ben DiNucci had three interceptions that game and the Cowboys lost by one possession. It was their third loss three games.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy voiced his disappointment but seemed relatively unfazed after the loss. Of course, it is only a preseason game, but after giving a rah-rah speech before the second game, this tempered reaction to the third loss is a bad look. It shows the players that McCarthy might be willing to put up with losing efforts.

His tone may shift in the regular season, but with the losses piling up, this may simply be a defeated McCarthy.

#3 - Amari Cooper is taking CeeDee Lamb under his wing

In general, many see the mentor argument as a false expectation. In their eyes, having a veteran and a rookie does not necessarily mean they will automatically become mentor and student. However, Hard Knocks showcased the mentor-student relationship at work.

In the third episode, Lamb and Cooper were seen discussing strategies on releases. Cooper essentially explained that jumping off the cut requires strategy. If Lamb does the same cut every time, the cornerback will start picking up on it. However, if Lamb gets in the mind of the cornerback and anticipates what he expects while doing the opposite, it will make it that much easier to get open.

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

This was one example of Cooper and Lamb's conversations that have continued over the last year. Put simply, Lamb has learned a lot from Cooper and there's visual evidence of it now.

