Can Geno Smith take the Seattle Seahawks back to the promised land? One NFL YouTuber believes so. After a shocking season in which Smith won Comeback Player of the Year, secured a substantial contract and made the playoffs as a wild card, they could be a team on the rise.

The YouTube channel SpencerPremier believes the Seahawks might be destined for big things soon:

“Geno Smith was really the story of the season and he played better than anyone could have expected the Seahawks have brought in even more offensive weapons this offseason."

He continued:

"Geno Smith had an incredible season last year and because of it the Seahawks were able to extend him to a reasonable deal and how he will be the face of the franchise for years to come and I really think he has what it takes to make this team a contender with all the building blocks around him and especially with what the team was able to do this offseason.”

Smith, while throwing to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and emerged as the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. They lost in the first round to divisional rival San Francisco 49ers, but they had a good season nonetheless.

When they were expected to be absolutely horrendous following the trade of Russell Wilson, they did much better than expected and Smith outplayed Wilson.

Now, with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others on offense, this could be a very dangerous roster.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds

While a Super Bowl run for Geno Smith and company seems far-fetched, the Seahawks don't have terrible odds of doing just that. They're in no way a favorite right now and certainly not a major contender.

Geno Smith was great last year

However, per Vegas Insider, they're +3500 to win it all. That's ahead of the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and others.

They're still behind contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and other teams, but don't count Seattle out just yet.

