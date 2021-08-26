'He will be a bum in short order': Max Kellerman's infamous Tom Brady take that aged horribly

On July 28, 2016, Max Kellerman appeared on ESPN's 'First Take' in front of a national audience and made a tremendously absurd statement that has haunted him ever since. The TV analyst stated that Tom Brady's career would end in the 2016 NFL season and claimed that "he will become a bum in short order."

Stephen A. Smith flipped out on Max Kellerman after his comment, understandably so. Some takes age like fine wine, but this one aged like milk. Kellerman's comment was not only horribly wrong, but it was most likely the worst take of his career, as Tom Brady went on to have a Hall of Fame resume during that span.

Between 2016 and 2021, Brady has compiled a list of accolades and achievements that most players will never see in their NFL careers.

Tom Brady's legend from 2016-2021

In the 2016 NFL season, Tom Brady threw 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 112.2 QB rating while leading the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in what is arguably the greatest comeback in the history of the league.

Tom Brady and the Pats were face-to-face with an insurmountable deficit at half-time, down 28-3. However, the clutch gene and an unwavering unwillingness to fail galvanized New England's roster and led to the quarterback's fifth championship ring.

Tom Brady in the Super Bowl:



• 7-3 record



• 6 game winning drives



• 3,309 passing yards



• 5 Super Bowl MVP’s



Insane 🐐. (Video via @AlexFeuz) pic.twitter.com/BQLDy6J48S — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 3, 2021

In 2017-2018, the Patriots quarterback completed yet another Pro Bowl season in which he threw for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and ushered the Patriots to the Super Bowl, once again, with a 13-3 record. New England ultimately fell to Philadelphia in a high-scoring affair. Brady may have lost, but his spectacular performance was one for the ages and perhaps the most memorable of the game.

He threw for an astounding 505 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots offense produced 33 points. Nonetheless, the aging QB featured in back-to-back Super Bowls after Kellerman's comment.

.@TomBrady could make another record with 700 career TD passes combining regular season and playoffs.



TB12 needs 36 TDs to reach 700 for his career, a mark which seems within sight considering he threw for 50 TDs last season.



He already holds 96 NFL records 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kyghLxyEPc — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 8, 2021

The following season, New England made another appearance in the Championship game, this time against the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady and company defeated the Rams 13-3 and the quarterback hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time in his career.

With a rather adequate roster bereft of any superstar talent, the former sixth-round pick ensured victory with his innate quarterback abilities and leadership qualities that resonated within the 53-man roster.

Lastly, in Tom Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccanners, dealing with COVID protocols all season long, he was able to perform brilliantly at the helm in year 21. At the age of 43, Brady had a season worthy of MVP honors. He threw for a total of 4,633 yards and a remarkable 40 touchdowns as the Bucs defeated Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes en route to their first championship since 2003.

Considering all of the above, after Max Kellerman's comment, Tom Brady went on to earn four Pro Bowl selections, an MVP, four Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl victories, and two Super Bowl MVPs.

It's safe to say that Max Kellerman was wrong and that Tom Brady will continue to add to his resume this season as the Bucs are heavy favorites to repeat.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha