3 NFL HCs the Broncos should target to replace Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio Sunday. The Broncos lost their regular-season finale to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Saturday.

Reports emerged Saturday that Fangio was likely coaching his final game. His team played hard for him but to no avail.

Fangio's final record in his three-year run was 19-30. Three of the last four head coaches the team has had have been defensive-minded.

With that in mind, the franchise would be wise to look for an offensive-minded coach to fix an offense that's been slipping since Peyton Manning retired.

3 NFL head coaching candidates the Broncos should sign to replace Vic Fangio

# 1 - Kellen Moore

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Since Denver should be prioritizing their offense, Kellen Moore should be the number one candidate for the job. Since taking over as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Moore has shone brightly as a potential future head coach.

The highest the Broncos have ranked in points since 2016 is 22nd in the league. Moore's offense ranks sixth in points in 2019 and first in points this season with Dak Prescott.

Moore would bring unique play calling to an offense that relies on traditionally unsurprising routes. With a wide receiver trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick on the roster, Moore would have a lot of talent to work with during his first season.

# 2 - Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Continuing the trend of offensive-minded coaches is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy has been one of the masterminds behind the Chiefs' dynamic and explosive offense over the past four seasons.

Bieniemy is familiar with Denver from having to face them twice a season. They would benefit from his knowledge of the Chiefs as well.

Despite Patrick Mahomes being deserving of much of the credit, Bieniemy is the play-caller for Andy Reid's offense.

In his four seasons with the Chiefs, they've never finished lower than sixth in points and yards.

# 3- Doug Pederson

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson is the only coach on this list with head coaching experience. He's also won a Super Bowl ring, which is something that most head coaching candidates are unable to claim.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I would say Doug Pederson & Todd Bowles are both probably Head Coaches in the NFL next year" ~ @RapSheet "I would say Doug Pederson & Todd Bowles are both probably Head Coaches in the NFL next year" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/gPrZAwm2Vn

Pederson has been out of the NFL this season after being fired from the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of last season. In his five years as head coach, he had a 42-37 record (and a Super Bowl win during that time).

The Broncos need leadership in their next head coach, and Pederson can provide just that. He may not offer an innovative offensive scheme or a stuffing defensive mind.

But he's a poised and confident individual who could provide the right motivation for a talented team to be better than the sum of their parts.

Edited by LeRon Haire