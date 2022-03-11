How long has Aaron Rodgers been in the NFL? QB's impact in Green Bay and beyond

Aaron Rodgers has spent all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He made a major announcement during the 2022 NFL offseason that he would be returning to Green Bay for, at least, one more season, marking his 18th consecutive season with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

Rodgers was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, despite still having legendary quarterback Brett Favre on their roster. Rodgers spent his first three years with the team serving as a back-up for Favre, but showed flashes of talent and promise in the very little playing time he received during that time.

With Favre debating retirement and Rodgers on the rise, the Packers made the decision prior to the 2008 NFL season to make a change at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers was named the starter, while Brett Favre was traded to the New York Jets. It was a bold move by the Packers, but they determined it was the right time to make a move.

Rodgers would step into the role with enormous shoes to fill. Favre won three NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl ring during his Hall of Fame career with the Packers. His first season as a starter didn't go as planned, recording just a 6-10 record with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but he turned things around quickly after that.

Since that point forward, Rodgers has recorded just one losing season and exceeded ten interceptions once across the next 13 seasons. He has won four NFL MVP awards, surpassing Favre for the second most in NFL history. Rodgers has accumulated an impressive 139-66-1 career record while throwing an incredible 449 touchdowns against just 93 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers is definitely one of the best regular-season quarterbacks in NFL history for all that he's accomplished. Unfortunately, his postseason career is a bit of a different story.

Aaron Rodgers career in the NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers made his first playoff appearance during his second season as the starting quarterback. While he lost his first playoff game, he put on an extremely impressive performance, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

The following season, he helped the Packers reach the playoffs again, leading them to four straight victories and winning a Super Bowl ring while being named the MVP of the game. It appeared to be a breakthrough for Rodgers, and most expected him to return to the Super Bowl many more times.

Unfortunately for the Packers, it hasn't worked out that way so far. Rodgers hasn't returned to the Super Bowl since his first one in the 2010 NFL season. Since winning the ring, he has accumulated a disappointing 7-9 career postseason record while winning multiple playoff games in just one season.

Through 17 seasons in the NFL, Rodgers remains tied with Favre with just one Super Bowl ring, despite the enormous amount of annual success in the regular season annually. While Aaron Rodgers is considered by most around the NFL to be one of the best quarterbacks ever, his legacy leaves more to be desired in the postseason.

