How long does the Super Bowl last? Breaking down average game length and more for Chiefs vs Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. The game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and feature an array of All-Pro caliber talents.

The Chiefs reached this year's Super Bowl after a 15-2 regular season and statement playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles reached this stage by compiling a 14-3 regular-season record plus playoff wins over the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and a blowout victory over the Washington Commanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's look at the average length of Super Bowl games ahead of this year's big game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

How long does the Super Bowl last?

According to Roadtrips.com, Super Bowl games typically last three to four hours. The game is famous for its lengthy broadcast time compared to the average NFL playoff game.

The Super Bowl game consists of four 15-minute quarters. Following the first two quarters, halftime is typically 30 minutes long (twice the length of a regular football game's halftime). This is due to a halftime show and an array of advertisements by major brands.

Expand Tweet

How long does the Super Bowl halftime show last?

The Super Bowl halftime show is a much-anticipated performance by a musical act (or acts) following the first half of the Super Bowl game. Its average length is between 12 and 14 minutes.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show. R&B star SZA will join the Los Angeles emcee as they belt out an array of hits in front of the crowd at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This will be the sixth Super Bowl halftime show Jay-Z and Roc Nation have curated since their partnership with the NFL was announced in 2019. Last year's halftime show was headlined by Usher, who brought out guests such as Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris to bring the vibe to the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback