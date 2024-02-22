How many kids does Adrian Peterson have? All about ex-NFL RB's family

Adrian Peterson is an NFL icon, with the former Minnesota Vikings running back being the last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP Award. Paterson has had his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but none of that can take away his greatness on the Gridiron.

According to Hollywood Life, Peterson has fathered eight children with six different women. The future Hall of Famer has three children with current partner Ashley Brown and five kids from previous relationships.

Who is Adrian Peterson married to?

Adrian Peterson is married to model and beauty line founder Ashley Brown. Brown is the founder and CEO of Elizabella Cosmetics, a company that offers a variety of products, including but not limited to lipsticks.

Aside from her cosmetic business, Brown co-founded the AAPF Foundation with Peterson. The Foundation is an essential thing to the couple, and Brown is very hands-on with the operation. The occasional model is the president and director of the foundation, and she's been a crucial part of its growth over the years.

Brown and Peterson have been married for a decade, and they share three children. They're the proud parents of Adrian Peterson, Jr., Axyl Eugene Peterson, and Abrielle Peterson.

Adrian Peterson's NFL career highlights

Peterson is one of the most accomplished running backs in history and the last player in his position to win the most significant individual accolade in the NFL. Peterson was renowned for his elusive running style, and it kept him in the league for well over a decade.

Peterson's career highlights include an MVP Award, an Offensive Player of the Year Award, four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowl selections. Peterson enjoyed a seven-year peak in the NFL, one that has hardly been replicated by a running back since.

The Oklahoma alum is one of the 50 Greatest Vikings, a member of the Minnesota Vikings All-Mall of America Field Team, and arguably the team's greatest-ever running back. Peterson ended his professional football career with 14,918 rushing yards, 120 rushing touchdowns, 350 receptions, 2,474 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.