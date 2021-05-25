How many NFL records does Tom Brady hold?

Tom Brady has been in the National Football League (NFL) since 2000. At 43- years-old, he is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and, as some would say, "the greatest of all time". With that much service time and overall success, comes a lot of rewards and accolades.

Regular and postseason NFL records for Tom Brady

Tom Brady's record-breaking performances have occurred in both the regular season and postseason.

For starters, Brady holds the following records. He currently has the record for the the most games won by a quarterback at 263 (230 regular season). With 343 games under his belt, Brady has started the most games by a quarterback in NFL history.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tom Brady named Super Bowl LV MVP; Bucs QB extends records with fifth SB MVP, seventh titlehttps://t.co/4ddPItTR6h pic.twitter.com/Rs0rcduaGA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 8, 2021

Brady's time in New England and so far with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led him to the record for most touchdown passes in the regular and postseason at 661. It's another record that will be hard to beat in the future.

In terms of Super Bowls, Brady is currently the oldest NFL player to ever win the Super Bowl "Most Valuable Player," the last player to do so, himself when he was 40. Brady is also the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

More records, more Super Bowls 🏆@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/1S39kTpvvS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

But there are more records that Brady has broken and may be considered the most important. Tom Brady currently holds the record for most game-winning drives in the NFL with 61.

Driving your team down the field and helping them win is a big deal, Brady has been down that sixty-one times. Appropriately, he also holds the record for most fourth-quarter comebacks at 48.

In one of Brady's most clutch performances, Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, Brady threw a record 62 passes, the most in Super Bowl history.

Tom Brady also holds the record for most completed passes in the Super Bowl at 277, the next closest being Peyton Manning at 103.

But, Brady isn't done just yet. This upcoming season, Brady is within reach of ten more records that he can break. While some he might not want, such as the most times a quarterback has been sacked, others are quite accomplished.

Now that Drew Brees has retired, Brady can pass his all-time passing record. Brees' record is 80,358, Tom Brady is currently at 79,204, meaning he needs just 1,155 to break the passing record.